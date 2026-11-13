iOS 27 iPhone Camera Adds Bill Splitting And Symbol Translation To Siri AI

Discover how iOS 27 Siri AI enhances the iPhone Camera app with features like handwriting transcription, nutrition analysis, and book identification.

Apple has significantly expanded the functionality of the iPhone Camera app with the release of iOS 27, integrating advanced Siri AI capabilities to transform the device into a comprehensive daily utility. This latest update introduces two distinct new features alongside previously announced tools, allowing users to split restaurant bills automatically and interpret unfamiliar symbols on appliances or labels with immediate clarity.

The most practical addition addresses the common hassle of group dining by enabling instant bill calculation. Users can point their iPhone camera at a restaurant receipt and tap the Split Bill with Apple Cash action button that appears above the shutter. The system redirects to the Wallet app, where individuals can select Request or Pay Your Share to initiate the transaction process immediately.

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The Wallet interface displays a detailed list of items from the scanned receipt, allowing users to customize their financial contribution. People can adjust quantities for specific dishes they did not consume and calculate their exact share of the subtotal. Tax and tip amounts can be added manually at the bottom of the screen before pressing Request or Pay to finalize the transfer.

A second major addition allows the iPhone to interpret obscure symbols on various objects, including car dashboards, clothing care labels, and plastic packaging. Users simply point the camera at the icon and use the message button to ask Siri what the symbols mean. The AI provides a brief explanation of each indicator and often includes a direct link to the manufacturer manual for further details.

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These new utilities build upon the existing Siri AI integration that already handles complex visual tasks with high precision. The camera can now transcribe handwritten text from recipes or lecture whiteboards, analyze food nutrition via packaging labels, and provide instant synopses of book covers without requiring separate web searches.

The handwriting transcription feature eliminates manual data entry by converting analog notes into digital text. Users can ask Siri to transcribe an image and then paste the content directly into the Notes app or draft an email. This automation streamlines workflows for both personal archives and professional documentation with remarkable speed and accuracy.

Nutritional analysis helps consumers make informed dietary choices by evaluating the health value of grocery items. The app categorizes products into five tiers ranging from Very High to Very Low nutritional value based on processing levels and ingredients like sodium or added sugar. This tool works on both packaged goods and whole foods to help users plan balanced meals.

Book identification provides immediate context for literature encountered in stores or libraries. Pointing the camera at a cover reveals the title and a two-sentence summary of the main themes. Users can ask follow-up questions about the author or request a direct link to the digital copy via Apple Books for instant acquisition.

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Overall, iOS 27 positions the iPhone Camera app as a central hub for visual information retrieval and organization. By consolidating tasks like math, translation, and identification into a single interface, Apple enhances user productivity through advanced visual AI recognition that reacts to the real world in real time.