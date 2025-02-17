Five Best Landing Spots for Tee Higgins in Free Agency

Tee Higgins, a standout wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, is poised to become a free agent. This article explores five NFL teams that would be ideal destinations for Higgins, analyzing how each team's offense and quarterback situation could benefit him and his fantasy value.

Tee Higgins is coming off a strong fantasy season, averaging a career-high 18.5 points in his 12 games. However, his NFL future is uncertain as he is set to become a free agent. The Cincinnati Bengals could choose to franchise Higgins for a second time, which would cost them $26.2 million. Otherwise, he will enter the free-agent market soon. If Higgins leaves the Bengals, numerous teams will be eager to acquire the talented 26-year-old receiver.

He is undoubtedly the most appealing free agent at his position this offseason. From a fantasy perspective, here are five teams that would best suit Higgins, allowing him to retain or even surpass the value he has gained over his first five seasons.The Buffalo Bills will be looking for reinforcements at the perimeter receiver position as both Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins are free agents. Higgins could seamlessly transition into the No. 1 receiving role, playing alongside Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir. This scenario would make him a potential No. 1 wide receiver in fantasy terms, and the opportunity to catch passes from a superstar like Josh Allen would be a fantasy dream.The Commanders have five receivers heading to free agency, including three perimeter players in Dyami Brown, Noah Brown, and K.J. Osborn. Their top tight end, Zach Ertz, is also a free agent. Imagine an offense led by Jayden Daniels featuring both Higgins and Terry McLaurin. This would be a significant boon for their young quarterback and Higgins. Even with McLaurin in the mix, Higgins would be a solid WR2 in fantasy. This might be a somewhat ambitious scenario, but consider the possibility of the 49ers trading Deebo Samuel Sr. and signing Higgins as his replacement. While this would be detrimental to Ricky Pearsall's fantasy prospects in his second year, Higgins would likely become the primary target in the passing game under head coach Kyle Shanahan, with Brandon Aiyuk recovering from a serious knee injury. Higgins would boast No. 2 wide receiver fantasy value if he landed in the Bay Area.The Broncos have a promising offense with Bo Nix at the helm, and adding a wide receiver like Higgins would make it even more explosive. The presence of Courtland Sutton might prevent Higgins from achieving WR1 fantasy status, but he would still receive ample targets in coach Sean Payton's offense. Similar to Marques Colston in New Orleans, Payton would work his magic and elevate Higgins to stardom in both real and fantasy terms. The Raiders are almost devoid of talent at wide receiver beyond Jakobi Meyers, so Higgins would see plenty of action as their new No. 1 receiver. The Raiders' quarterback situation will be a crucial factor, but Higgins could be a good fit based on their dire need and the potential for a high target share. Las Vegas, with ample financial resources, could add Higgins and a veteran quarterback like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson this offseason. They could also draft a QB with the No. 6 pick





