Five Armed Police Officers Banned from Royal Residences Over Misogynistic Comments

Five armed police officers from the Metropolitan Police's Royalty and Specialist Protection squad have been banned from all royal residences after a female Kensington Palace employee reported them for making inappropriate, misogynistic remarks. The officers were cleared of misconduct by the Met but senior royal household staff decided to remove their passes.

Five armed police officers from the Metropolitan Police 's Royalty and Specialist Protection squad have been banned from working at royal residences after a female staff member at Kensington Palace reported them for misogynistic behavior.

The employee claimed that between August 2023 and September 2024, the officers made a number of inappropriate comments, including one officer who, when asked to move his equipment, complained that Kensington Palace-the official residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales-was 'full of little Hitlers.

' Another officer reportedly sent a Facebook friend request to a female palace employee. The Metropolitan Police investigated the allegations and concluded that while the officers' conduct required learning from their actions, it did not meet the threshold for misconduct.

However, senior Royal Household staff independently decided to remove their passes, effectively barring them from all palaces in the future. Prince William and Kate Middleton were reportedly informed of the decision but had no direct involvement. The complaint was first made in October 2024, and the officers were subsequently removed from duties at the palace. According to a source, the comments were perceived as misogynistic, though they were described as tame and not sexual in nature.

One officer's remark about the palace being full of 'little Hitlers' was made in frustration when asked to move his kit. Another officer sent a friend request on Facebook to a female employee, which was deemed inappropriate. The Met's investigation concluded that the officers did not commit misconduct, but they were advised to learn from their actions. Despite this clearance, senior palace staff decided the officers could not return to work at any royal residence.

The officers have since been reassigned to other armed duties within the Metropolitan Police. Former Met royalty protection head Dai Davies expressed surprise at the number of complaints and questioned whether the unit has a culture of misogyny. He said the allegations raised questions about the workplace environment.

Former detective chief inspector Mick Neville commented that banter and silly comments were once acceptable in many work environments, including the police, but he was not surprised that the officers faced repercussions for remarks that offended a staff member. This incident is the latest in a series of controversies involving armed police at royal households.

Earlier this month, an investigation was launched into claims that up to 30 officers from the Royalty and Specialist Protection squad were sleeping on the job or failing to report to their posts at Windsor Castle. The probe followed several security breaches at the 13-acre estate, including an intrusion in June 2023 by a man in his 30s who was arrested on suspicion of trespass and drug possession.

In October 2024, masked burglars used a stolen truck to smash through a security barrier and scale the fence, stealing farm vehicles while Prince William and Princess Kate were at home with their children. The repeated incidents have raised concerns about the effectiveness of security measures at royal residences. The Metropolitan Police and Kensington Palace have been approached for comment but have not yet responded.

The controversy also highlights the challenges of maintaining a professional and respectful workplace within the elite police units tasked with protecting the royal family. The Royalty and Specialist Protection squad is known for its high standards, but these recent incidents suggest potential cultural issues. The decision to bar the officers despite the lack of formal misconduct underscores the palace's zero-tolerance approach to behavior that could be seen as misogynistic.

It remains to be seen whether further investigations will be conducted into the broader culture of the unit. The officers involved continue their duties in other capacities, but their careers may be impacted by being permanently removed from royal protection roles





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