Five Android phones that Americans can't buy

This article discusses five Android phones that are sold in other markets but are not officially available in the U.S. It highlights the solid specs and competitive prices of these devices, making them appealing to fans of Google, OnePlus, Samsung, and other Android manufacturers.

There's no shortage of Android smartphones to pick from in the U.S. But there are also excellent Android phones that are sold in other markets and are never officially made available in the U.S. In fact, only a handful of officially sell phones in the U.S. There are many other companies, especially from China, that are popular in regions like Southeast Asia and in countries like India and China, but don't officially sell their devices in the U.S. Some companies can't sell in the U.S. because they're banned, while others simply choose to focus on other markets.

Interestingly, a handful of companies that sell phones in the U.S. keep some devices exclusive to other markets. Some of the phones that Americans can't buy offer solid specs and are sold at competitive prices that would make stateside fans of Google, OnePlus, Samsung, and other Android manufacturers envious. These five phones are solid Android devices that Americans wish they could get their hands on





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Android Phones Phones Sold In Other Markets Solid Specs Competitive Prices Google Oneplus Samsung

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3: A Powerful Compact Android Alternative to iPad mini 7Consumer Reports ranks the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 as the third best small tablet, behind two iPads, praising its display, performance, and battery life while noting camera and connectivity limitations. Benchmark tests show the iPad mini 7 holds a slight performance edge.

Read more »

Fast vs. Regular Charging: Strategies for Prolonging Your Android Phone's Battery LifeAn in-depth analysis comparing fast charging and regular charging for Android phones, focusing on long-term battery health, heat generation, and practical user tips to maximize battery lifespan.

Read more »

Best android phones in June 2026: our top picks for every budgetThe best Android phone picks so far this year.

Read more »

Five signs Americans are getting squeezed this summerRising prices and mounting debts are weighing on many Americans' financial outlook this year.

Read more »