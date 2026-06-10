Fitness Instructor Shares Experience of 'Lock and Glue' Tummy Tuck to Address Post-Pregnancy Diastasis Recti

A fitness instructor and Pilates studio owner details her journey with diastasis recti and excess skin after two pregnancies, her attempts at non-surgical remedies, and her decision to undergo a full abdominoplasty using the innovative 'Lock and Glue' technique, including the procedure, recovery, and final outcome.

Lying on the operating table, waiting for the anaesthesia to take effect, I felt nervous but also excited. I was about to have a tummy tuck and hoped the operation would finally address something that had bothered me for years following my two pregnancies.

As a fitness instructor and owner of a Pilates, yoga and wellness studio in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, I have spent my career helping women build strength, confidence and appreciation for what their bodies can do. Despite having an otherwise toned body, I had been left with something that plagues so many women following pregnancy - a 'mum tum', with loose skin on my stomach and a separation in my abdominal muscles - a common condition called diastasis recti.

While I still wore bikinis and enjoyed holidays, I often chose higher-waisted styles and never felt completely comfortable with the appearance of my tummy. I always wished the skin was tighter and the area felt more supported. I had tried everything in my power to improve the area naturally through exercise before considering surgery, of course. Diastasis recti affects an estimated 60 per cent of women after childbirth, with around a third still struggling six months later.

It's important to note that many women can improve it through targeted exercise programmes. As a Pilates instructor, I know first-hand how beneficial these approaches can be. So, I spent thousands of pounds on specialist rehabilitation, targeted core training with a personal trainer, and even red light therapy, skincare treatments and nutritional approaches. But despite all this effort, nothing had worked for me.

I was still left with a separation of around 2cm to 3cm and excess skin that never fully returned to how it had been before pregnancy. I knew surgery was not a decision to take lightly but I felt confident it was the right decision for me. I was 20 when my first son was born in 2003. Before that pregnancy I had always been slim and toned, yet although I regained my strength and fitness, the loose skin remained.

I went on to have my second child in 2020 and afterwards I became increasingly aware that something wasn't quite right. I could physically feel the gap in my abdominal muscles. In 2024, after being examined by plastic surgeon Dr Kerstin Oestreich, I received an official diagnosis. Most people looking at me probably wouldn't have noticed anything unusual.

It wasn't a dramatic protrusion. However, I was very aware of the sagging, unsupported feeling through my abdominal wall and the excess skin that remained. So in 2023, when my second child was two and I knew my family was complete, I began researching surgical options. A mini tummy tuck only addresses skin below the belly button and wasn't suitable for the extent of my muscle separation.

After a consultation at Kat & Co, a specialist cosmetic clinic in Birmingham, I decided to proceed with a full abdominoplasty. It was a significant decision and not one I rushed into, particularly given the cost of around £9,000. In April 2025, I underwent a pioneering 'Lock and Glue' tummy tuck. Rather than using traditional post-operative drains, the technique combines internal locking stitches with surgical tissue glue.

The procedure also allowed me to undergo surgery under twilight anaesthesia, meaning I remained deeply sedated while breathing independently. Before the operation, I was offered the opportunity to have the procedure filmed so that I could watch it afterwards, and I agreed. It was fascinating viewing - definitely a little gory, but I loved seeing exactly what had been done. The operation lasted around three hours.

The surgeon repaired the separated abdominal muscles, removed the excess lower abdominal skin and then redraped the skin from above the belly button down towards the pelvis to create a flatter abdominal profile. A new belly button was then created before everything was secured and closed using the 'Lock and Glue' technique. When it was all done, I was bandaged up and checked into a nearby hotel to recover.

I was amazed to learn surgeons had removed 620g of skin and 1,240ml of fat from my abdomen. Recovery was not easy. The first few days were very uncomfortable and I needed help with basic tasks. But the 'Lock and Glue' method meant no drains to manage, which was a significant improvement over traditional techniques.

The surgical glue and internal sutures dissolved on their own, eliminating a removal visit. Pain was managed with medication and gradually subsided. By the second week, I could move around more comfortably, though I had to wear a compression garment constantly for several weeks to support the healing tissues. Full recovery took several months, but I was able to return to light activities within a month and gradually resumed my normal fitness routine.

Now at 43, I feel comfortable in my own clothes and swimwear. I don't feel like a different person - I simply feel like a more confident version of myself. The physical change is obvious, but the psychological benefit of no longer feeling that constant sag and lack of support is profound. For women dealing with diastasis recti and excess skin after pregnancy, it's important to know that non-surgical options exist and should be explored first.

However, for those who have exhausted those avenues and remain self-conscious or physically uncomfortable, surgery can be a transformative choice when approached with realistic expectations and thorough research





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Diastasis Recti Tummy Tuck Abdominoplasty Post-Pregnancy Body Lock And Glue Technique Cosmetic Surgery

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