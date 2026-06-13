FitFlop's iQushion flip-flops: A step up from the average pair

FitFlop's iQushion flip-flops offer a unique combination of style and smart ergonomic engineering, providing support and cushioning for your feet while walking. The iQushion footbed contains tiny, impact-absorbing micro-bubbles and has an arch contour that provides support without adding extra weight to the sandal. Plus, 'rebound technology' helps the soles react to the movement of your body, enabling you to walk further.

Wearing normal flip-flops can be detrimental to your foot health . According to online information service Healthline, the traditionally flimsy, flat style lacks support and cushioning, forcing your toes to over-grip.

This stretches ligaments, causes heel and arch pain, and raises your risk of blisters, sprained ankles and, in extreme cases, toe deformities such as hammertoes. FitFlop's iQushion range aims to counter all that. This design sets out to combine laid-back style with smart ergonomic engineering. Apparently, they help to optimise your body's alignment - meaning they keep your posture balanced to prevent hip or back pain while you walk.

The iQushion footbed contains tiny, impact-absorbing micro-bubbles and has an arch contour that provides support without adding extra weight to the sandal. Plus, 'rebound technology' helps the soles react to the movement of your body, enabling you to walk further. Having stormed around Portugal for three days on a hen do in my black pair, I can confirm these are a step up from your average flip-flop. No blisters.

No back or hip niggles. And your arch feels cupped and sits snugly against the curved sole. The grip is even suited to country paths and trails. The proof is in the sales - in the past 18 months, FitFlop has sold more than 80,000 pairs of its styles that feature this clever iQushion technology





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Fitflop Iqushion Flip-Flops Foot Health Ergonomic Engineering Support Cushioning

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FitFlop's iQushion flip-flops: A game-changer for your foot healthFitFlop's iQushion flip-flops offer a unique combination of laid-back style and smart ergonomic engineering, providing optimal body alignment and support for your feet.

Read more »