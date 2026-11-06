Fitbit Edge vs Fitbit Air: Detailed Comparison and Pricing Guide

Compare the Fitbit Edge and Fitbit Air to find the right tracker. Edge offers GPS and screens for $179.99, while Air focuses on comfort and sleep for $99.99.

Google's Fitbit lineup continues to expand with distinct options for fitness enthusiasts who do not wish to purchase the Google Pixel Watch. The Fitbit Edge and Fitbit Air stand as the primary alternatives, each targeting different user priorities. The Fitbit Edge serves as a smartwatch with GPS and a touchscreen, while the Fitbit Air focuses exclusively on health tracking. Understanding these differences helps consumers choose the correct device.

Fitbit Edge Smartwatch Features and Price

The Fitbit Edge distinguishes itself with a 1.3-inch AMOLED always-on display that allows users to check time, weather, and real-time fitness metrics at a glance. This hardware is powered by an Ambiq AP5 MCU chip and supports coaching guidance through a Google Health Premium subscription. The device includes built-in GPS for monitoring runs or bike rides, although it lacks dual-frequency support and an NFC chip found in higher-end models like the Pixel Watch 5.

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Sensor capabilities in the Fitbit Edge include an ECG sensor, a PPG sensor, and tools for measuring heart rate, skin temperature, and blood oxygen levels. Users can view sleep-tracking metrics directly on the screen without needing to open an application on their phone. The device supports both iOS and Android operating systems, though iOS users cannot send quick message replies from the watch itself.

Power management for the Fitbit Edge relies on a 65 mAh lithium battery that reaches a full charge in just 90 minutes. The device is available in Champagne Gold, Satin Pyrite, and Matte Black finishes. The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price starts at $179.99, with a special Stephen Curry edition priced at $219.99. This price point positions it as an affordable smartwatch alternative for those wanting more than basic fitness tracking.

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Fitbit Air Design and Health Tracking

The Fitbit Air removes the display screen to eliminate distractions and focus entirely on 24/7 health and fitness tracking. Released in May 2026, this device is built for constant wear with micro-adjustments to ensure wrist comfort. It includes many of the same sensors as the Edge, such as heart rate monitoring and a 3-axis accelerometer, along with options for Google Health coaching.

Battery performance for the Fitbit Air matches the Edge, offering up to seven days of power on a single charge. The charging time remains consistent at 90 minutes for a full battery. Special editions are available, including Pokémon Sleep and Stephen Curry releases, which add unique design elements for collectors and fans of these brands.

Reviews highlight the Fitbit Air's strengths in sleep tracking and comfort, though it requires a subscription to access premium features. The device also has limitations in detecting low-impact workouts. With prices starting at $99.99 and special editions at $129.99, it offers a lower entry point for users who prioritize data collection over screen interaction.

Key Differences and Final Buying Recommendations

The core decision between the Fitbit Edge and Fitbit Air depends on whether a user values screen interaction and GPS accuracy. The Fitbit Edge provides a comprehensive smartwatch experience with real-time coaching guidance and visible metrics on an AMOLED display. The Fitbit Air appeals to those who prefer a distraction-free environment and are willing to check data on a paired smartphone.

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Users seeking personalized coaching or the ability to view sleep metrics without unlocking a phone should choose the Fitbit Edge. Those looking for a comfortable, always-on tracker with a lower price point will find the Fitbit Air more suitable. The Edge's GPS and screen justify its higher cost for active runners and cyclists who need immediate feedback.

Both devices serve as effective tools for monitoring overall health, but their feature sets diverge significantly. The Fitbit Edge offers more customization options and connectivity features at $179.99. The Fitbit Air provides essential health sensors and long battery life for $99.99. Choosing between them requires balancing the need for on-wrist information against the desire for a simpler, more comfortable wearable.