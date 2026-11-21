Compare the screenless Fitbit Air with top alternatives like Garmin and Whoop to find the best fitness tracker for your health goals and budget.

The Google Fitbit Air emerges as a compelling new screenless fitness tracker that passively monitors your health metrics on your wrist. It tracks activities, workouts, steps, and sleep, while also measuring vital signs like heart rate, stress, temperature, and blood oxygen. Users can access all this data through the handy Google Health app, making it arguably one of the best options for those willing to make a small investment in their health.

The Fitbit Air works seamlessly with either the free tier of Google Health or the paid Google Health Premium for advanced analytics and AI coaching. This flexibility allows users to choose a subscription model that fits their specific needs, with the basic tier providing essential tracking without a monthly fee. The device is designed for simplicity, focusing on passive data collection rather than constant interaction, which appeals to users who want to monitor their health without distraction.

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For those preferring a device with a screen, the Garmin Cirqa is much wider and thicker than the Fitbit Air but remains comfortable to wear all night. It tracks all the same metrics and offers superior automatic activity tracking in my experience. The Garmin app includes neat features like the option to snap a selfie and save it in a post-workout card for social sharing, displaying workout duration, heart rate, and calorie burn.

There is a subscription tier called Garmin Connect+, but it is not essential, adding AI-powered insights that are not as insightful as Google Health, along with Garmin Coach and nutrition tracking. None of the key features are behind a paywall like with Google Health Premium, which is a significant advantage. Marketing materials state it lasts three more days per charge, up to 10 days versus just seven with the Fitbit Air.

The Fitbit Edge offers a small on-wrist screen to access stats directly instead of relying solely on the app. You can receive smartphone notifications for calls, messages, and calendar appointments, and send preset quick replies on Android devices. The screen is also useful for Google Maps navigation, weather updates, and music control, though it lacks mobile payments.

You get an identical Google Health and Google Health Premium experience when compared with the Fitbit Air. A useful addition is the option to take an ECG reading right from the tracker by holding your thumb and index finger to metal sensors for 30 seconds to check for sinus rhythm issues. The Fitbit Edge is a step-up option if you want an on-wrist screen but do not want a bigger smartwatch like the Google Pixel Watch 5.

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The Whoop MG is the top-of-the-line model that costs $359 per year, which includes the cost of the band and charger. You can downgrade to the Whoop 5.0, which works with a $199 or $239 annual subscription, but that is still more than Google Health Premium. The Whoop MG is a medical-grade band that can take ECG readings and provide blood pressure insights, making it worth the investment for those who prioritize these metrics.

It also calculates and analyzes stats over the first month to provide Whoop Age and Pace of Aging metrics, which can help users slow down aging. You get plenty of notifications to guide you and push you toward being active, along with a similar AI assistant to the Fitbit Air. However, a downside is the need for manual logging to get the most out of it, adding details about your day to understand stress triggers.

The best aspect of the Whoop band is that it lasts for 14 days per charge and comes with a wireless power pack that slides onto the band to recharge it while you continue to wear it. This feature ensures continuous tracking without the interruption of charging, offering a distinct advantage for users who prioritize battery longevity.

The Luna Ring is another top contender, powered by the LifeOS AI-driven system that provides proactive insights and guidance throughout the day, just like the Fitbit Air. The best part is that there is no subscription needed at all. It lasts up to 10 days and does a good job of accurately recording workouts, including automatically detecting common ones, along with sleep, vitals, and more.

If you use an iPhone, you can trigger Siri to Track with Luna, then log activities like having coffee or feeling off, which adds data to the Luna app for later context. The band itself is comfortable, though it is not as elegant in design as the Fitbit Air. The app is a constant work-in-progress, so it is not as streamlined as Google Health, but the experience continues to be refined.

The RingConn Gen 3 is one of the best smart rings that do not require a subscription. It lasts twice as long as the Fitbit Air per charge at up to 14 days and comes with a convenient wireless charging case. It is slim and comfortable, with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and a 10ATM water depth rating, allowing you to swim in the pool.

The Fitbit Air is also IP68 rated but only meets a 5ATM rating for submersion down to 50 meters, whereas the RingConn Gen 3 goes down to 100 meters. The app is jam-packed with helpful information about activity, vitals, and more, and it automatically detects some exercises, though its reliability is in line with the Fitbit Air. It has unique features like logging headaches and monitoring barometric changes to suggest potential headaches before they occur.

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You also get sleep apnea pattern insights with the RingConn Gen 3. While it is more expensive than the Fitbit Air, the fact that there is no subscription and tons of health data makes it a solid alternative. It is discreet and offers features you will not find in the Fitbit Air, making it a strong choice for long-term health monitoring.

As a long-time reviewer of wearables, I have tested every one of these devices for extended periods to know firsthand how they work and how they compare to the Fitbit Air. I have used them with and without premium subscriptions where available, and tested many other wearables to gauge which ones stand out. All these devices have positive reviews from trusted reviewers and customers on sites like Amazon, coming from brands that excel in the health and wellness wearables category.

Choosing between the Fitbit Air and its competitors depends on individual preferences for screen presence, battery life, and subscription models. The Fitbit Air remains a strong choice for those who value simplicity and integration with Google Health. Users seeking more advanced medical features or longer battery life might prefer the Garmin or Whoop options.

The Luna Ring offers a subscription-free alternative for those who prefer a different form factor, while the RingConn Gen 3 provides a robust option for water activities and detailed health insights. Each device has unique strengths, catering to diverse fitness and health monitoring needs. The wearables world is vast, and based on extensive personal experience, these are the best options to consider if you want to weigh the choices carefully.

The market for fitness trackers continues to evolve, with each brand bringing something unique to the table. The Fitbit Air stands out for its passive approach and seamless Google integration, but alternatives offer features that might better suit specific lifestyles. Whether you prioritize a screen, medical-grade data, or simply a longer battery life, there is a device available to meet your requirements.

Ultimately, the decision comes down to what matters most to you in a health tracker. Do you need a screen for quick access, or are you happy checking the app? Is a subscription acceptable for enhanced insights, or do you prefer a one-time fee? These questions will guide you to the right choice among the Fitbit Air, Garmin Cirqa, Fitbit Edge, Whoop MG, Luna Ring, and RingConn Gen 3. Each option has been rigorously tested to ensure they deliver on their promises.

The comparison highlights the diversity in the wearable technology space. From the simplicity of the screenless Fitbit Air to the advanced medical capabilities of the Whoop MG, there is a solution for everyone. The key is to identify your priorities and choose a device that aligns with your health goals and daily habits. With so many high-quality options available, finding the perfect fit has never been easier.

This analysis provides a comprehensive look at the current landscape of fitness trackers. By understanding the strengths and weaknesses of each device, you can make an informed decision that will support your health and wellness journey. The technology is advancing rapidly, and staying informed about these options ensures you get the most out of your investment in personal health monitoring.