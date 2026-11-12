Fishermen rescue cruise ship pianist who spent hours treading water off California coast: Reports

Two fishermen rescued a Royal Caribbean pianist who spent roughly nine hours treading water off Southern California’s coast.

FILE - A lone sailboat cruises at sunset on a summer day in Catalina Island on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in Avalon, CA. The man was hospitalized in stable condition.

Two fishermen rescued a man who had fallen overboard from a cruise ship and was treading water for hours, according to multiple reports. Last week, Sean Norton and Grant Garrett were heading back home after spending the morning fishing for marlin near Catalina Island, which is located about 22 miles off the coast of Long Beach,As they made their way back to the mainland, they saw a man treading water about 20 miles off the coast.

Also read Two people hospitalized in critical condition after two shootings on the East Side

Once they got the man on board their vessel, they made a distress call and Newport Beach lifeguards responded. It was estimated that the man, only identified as a pianist who worked for Royal Caribbean, for about nine hours, FILE - The "Ovation of the Seas" cruise ship berthed at the Overseas Passenger Terminal on Dec... 29, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Advertisement

Forecasters have said for months that El Niño would reach "super" status, the point when water temperatures are at least 2 degrees Celsius above average in the equatorial Pacific for at least three consecutive months.that unusually warmer temperatures may have contributed to the man surviving in the water for as long as he did. Information for this article was taken from reporting by CBS LA, People magazine, the New York Times and FOX Weather. This story was reported from San Jose.