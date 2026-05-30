Fisherman swept into ocean at SF's Baker Beach remains in critical condition

A fisherman is in critical condition after being swept into the ocean at San Francisco's Baker Beach on Friday, officials say.

A fisherman was swept into the ocean at SF's Baker Beach on Friday, May 29, 2026. Fire officials responded and said the fisherman was in critical condition.

Three rescue swimmers from the fire dept. reached the fisherman who was unconscious and not breathing. The San Francisco Fire Department posted images and video from the rescue effort on their social media account. They said at 1 p.m., first responders, including fire officials, a San Francisco Police Department boat, police drones and an allied agency helicopter made their way to the scene.

Fire officials said 9-1-1 callers and bystanders said the fisherman, who was along the shoreline, was hit by a sneaker wave unexpectedly. The fisherman was swept into the water and became incapacitated, officials said. Capt. Jonathan Baxter with the San Francisco Fire Dept. said the fisherman was pulled 40 yards offshore.

Three rescue swimmers with the fire department reached the fisherman, who was unconscious and not breathing, with a floatation device. The fisherman was brought back to shore. The fisherman received medical attention on the beach before being transported to the hospital where they were said to be in critical condition. Fire officials posted information on what a sneaker wave is.

It's basically an unexpected wave that surges farther up the beach than a normal wave.

"They can appear without warning, even on calm days, and have the power to knock people off their feet and pull them into the ocean," fire officials said. Stay off wet sand and rocks. Sneaker waves can reach much higher than you expect. Keep kids and pets close.

Waves can move faster than you can react. If someone is swept in, don’t go in after them. Call 911 immediately and throw something that floats. The fire department also thanked the early 9-1-1 callers, stressing that quick thinking and fast action can save lives in these situations.

Surfer dies from injuries after distress call at San Francisco's Ocean Beach





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