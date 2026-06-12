Fisherman Reels in Great White Shark at Popular Nantucket Beach in Rare Catch-and-Release

An experienced angler caught and safely released a great white shark at Nobadeer Beach, Nantucket, marking his first encounter with the species amid a thriving local shark population. The incident, captured on video, highlights both the prevalence of great whites in Cape Cod waters and the regulatory protections in place for the species.

A local fisherman experienced an extraordinary encounter off the coast of a renowned beach, reeling in a massive great white shark . The individual, Elliot Sudal, a 37-year-old experienced angler with over a decade of fishing around Nantucket , Massachusetts, accomplished this rare feat at Nobadeer Beach on Sunday.

Sudal, who hails from Burlington, Connecticut, has a history of catching numerous sandbar and dusky sharks but this marked his first successful hooking of a great white shark. The entire event was filmed by a bystander, Bryner de Oliveira Damasceno, capturing Sudal pulling the shark by its tail onto the sand, briefly securing it, and then carefully removing the hook. Spectators on the beach expressed awe as the shark lay momentarily still before Sudal dragged it back into the surf.

He emphasized that the release was executed swiftly and safely, taking only about 15 seconds from the moment the shark reached the shore. According to Sudal, the shark took approximately 300 yards of line from his spinning reel, immediately indicating the size of the creature. He did not initially identify it as a great white, only recognizing the distinctive black and white pattern of a pectoral fin.

The shark's physical characteristics left a strong impression on him, particularly its broad head and large jaws, adaptations for hunting large prey. Sudal credited a 14-year-old local fishing enthusiast, Stone Fornes, with assisting him in bringing the shark ashore. He highlighted the teen's passion and skill, reflecting on his own youthful obsession with fishing.

This incident occurs in a region known for a significant seasonal population of great white sharks, with Cape Cod and surrounding waters hosting one of the world's largest aggregations during summer. It is important to note that great white sharks are a prohibited species under NOAA Fisheries regulations in most U.S. waters, meaning they cannot be legally caught and retained; the focus is on catch-and-release practices.

Sudal defended his actions, stating that the shark took his bait inadvertently and that his priority was a quick, safe release to minimize harm. He shared the video publicly to demonstrate that he handled the situation correctly, following responsible protocols. Authorities, including the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, have been contacted for further comment on the incident





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Great White Shark Nantucket Fishing Catch And Release Cape Cod Sharks

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