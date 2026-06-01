FISHER Joins Toy Story 5 as Garden Gnome

Australian dance music star FISHER voices Garden Gnome in Toy Story 5, opening June 18 in Australia and New Zealand. The film features Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and new cast members including Greta Lee.

Australian electronic dance music artist FISHER has been cast in the upcoming film Toy Story 5 , where he will voice a character named Garden Gnome .

The announcement was made by Disney and Pixar, revealing that the character is part of a community of forgotten toys living in an abandoned backyard shed. According to Disney, Garden Gnome is fiercely protective of teatime and his kid, adding a whimsical yet devoted personality to the sequel. The film is scheduled to open in Australia and New Zealand on June 18, with a global rollout expected shortly after.

FISHER expressed his excitement in a statement, saying, I am incredibly excited to be part of Toy Story 5. This is a franchise that my family and I have loved for years - I can't wait to watch it with my kids. FISHER, whose real name is Paul Fisher, has risen from the Gold Coast club scene to become one of electronic music's biggest global stars.

Over the past decade, he has released chart-topping hits such as Losing It, You Little Beauty, and Take It Off. Losing It earned him a Grammy nomination and became an international dance anthem, topping Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart. His energetic sets have headlined major venues and festivals worldwide, including Ibiza's iconic clubs, Las Vegas residencies, and premier events like Ultra Music Festival and Creamfields.

This casting marks a rare venture outside music for FISHER, stepping into one of the most successful animated franchises in cinematic history. The Toy Story franchise has captivated audiences since its debut in 1995, with Toy Story 5 continuing the adventures of beloved characters. The film reunites many of the series' longtime stars, including Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, and Joan Cusack as Jessie.

New additions include Greta Lee, who voices Lilypad, a smart tablet device that introduces a technology-focused conflict into the story. The plot revolves around the toys grappling with the rise of digital gadgets, forcing them to adapt to a changing world while maintaining their bonds with their kid. Director Andrew Stanton, who directed Finding Nemo and WALL-E, returns to helm the project, promising a blend of heartwarming moments and comedic escapades.

Toy Story 5 is anticipated to explore themes of friendship, loyalty, and the significance of play in an increasingly digital age. FISHER's role as Garden Gnome adds another layer to the film's diverse cast of characters. Garden Gnome is described as a loyal guardian of teatime rituals, reflecting a nostalgic, handcrafted charm typical of the Toy Story universe. The character's design is expected to evoke classic garden gnome aesthetics, with a pointy red hat and a cheerful demeanor.

Production on Toy Story 5 began in 2023, with a team of animators and storytellers dedicated to honoring the legacy of the series while introducing fresh elements. The franchise has grossed over $3 billion worldwide, and each installment has been praised for its emotional depth and technical innovation. With FISHER's involvement, the film may attract a new generation of fans, blending the worlds of electronic music and family entertainment.

Disney has not yet confirmed whether FISHER will contribute to the soundtrack, but speculation abounds given his musical background. Beyond the film, FISHER continues to tour and release music, with upcoming shows scheduled across Europe and Asia. His involvement in Toy Story 5 underscores a growing trend where musicians expand into voice acting, leveraging their public personas for cross-media opportunities. For fans of both FISHER and Toy Story, this collaboration promises a delightful cinematic experience.

The film's release date aligns with the summer blockbuster season, positioning it as a major event for families and animation enthusiasts alike. As anticipation builds, details about additional voice cast members and plot points remain under wraps.

However, the inclusion of FISHER and Greta Lee signals a commitment to diversity and innovation in storytelling. Toy Story 5 is poised to deliver the same emotional resonance and humor that have defined the series, while exploring new frontiers in animation and character development. In summary, FISHER's casting as Garden Gnome in Toy Story 5 represents a significant milestone for the artist and a intriguing addition to the beloved franchise.

With a star-studded cast, a talented director, and a compelling narrative about the intersection of analog toys and digital technology, the film is set to captivate audiences when it hits theaters in June 2026. Fans can expect a heartfelt journey that celebrates the magic of imagination and the enduring power of friendship





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