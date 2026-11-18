UK food inflation slowed in October but prices for fish, water, and pasta rose sharply. ONS data reveals cost pressures in key grocery categories ahead of Christmas.

Price increases for essential grocery items including fresh fish, mineral water, and pasta are accelerating across UK supermarkets, even as the broader rate of food inflation has decelerated in the lead-up to the Christmas shopping season. Official statistics from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) indicate that while the annual rise in food and non-alcoholic drink prices moderated to 0.9 per cent in October, specific categories are experiencing significant cost spikes that are directly impacting household shopping bills.

Rising Costs for Fish, Water, and Pasta

The Office for National Statistics reported that prices increased in 30 out of 49 recorded food categories during the year to October, with fresh and chilled fish leading the surge with a dramatic 13.2 per cent increase. Mineral or spring water followed as the second most expensive item, jumping by 9.8 per cent annually, while pasta and couscous prices climbed by 7.5 per cent. These sharp rises in basic pantry staples and seafood contrast with the overall slowing trend, highlighting specific supply chain pressures in these sectors.

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Other notable price hikes included preserved fish at 5.2 per cent, tea at 4.7 per cent, and fresh or chilled vegetables at 4.4 per cent. Breakfast cereals also saw a 4.3 per cent increase, while frozen vegetables and crisps rose by 3.7 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively. The data further showed that lamb or goat meat and edible offal both increased by 2.8 per cent, and numerous other categories including soft drinks, preserved fruits, sauces, spices, and eggs all rose by more than 2 per cent last month.

Declining Prices for Butter and Cheese

Conversely, analysis by the Food and Drink Federation revealed that butter experienced the fastest price decline among major food groups, dropping by 9.4 per cent over the year. Chocolate prices also fell significantly by 3.9 per cent, while cheese or curd decreased by 3.8 per cent. Other items seeing price reductions included jams, marmalades, and honey, which fell by 3.3 per cent, and pizza or quiche, which dropped by 2.4 per cent, providing some relief for consumers in these specific dietary categories.

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These diverging trends within the grocery sector illustrate the complex dynamics of the current UK food market. While some staple items like butter and dairy products have become more affordable, the steep increases in proteins, hydration sources, and carbohydrate bases suggest that cost pressures are not uniform across all supply chains.

Expert Views on Supply Chain Pressures

Dr Liliana Danila, chief economist at the Food and Drink Federation, acknowledged the relief of low food inflation for consumers approaching the holiday period but warned that current figures mask underlying structural issues. She stated that manufacturers are focusing on keeping prices low, but this comes at the expense of delaying crucial investments in new machinery, innovation, and job training opportunities for young people.

Dr Liliana Danila cautioned that these deferred investments carry long-term implications for UK food resilience. She argued that the sector is effectively delaying cost pressures that will eventually be reflected in a higher rate of food inflation in the future, as the inability to upgrade infrastructure and maintain workforce development creates vulnerabilities in the supply chain.

Broader Inflation and Consumer Behavior

Separate data from the Office for National Statistics showed that overall UK inflation, measured by the Consumer Prices Index, rose to 3.6 per cent in October. This represents an increase from 3.5 per cent in September and aligns with economist predictions, driven largely by rises in petrol and diesel costs alongside changes to tobacco duties. This broader economic context influences consumer spending power and willingness to stockpile essentials.

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Compounding these economic indicators, recent video footage from a Costco warehouse in Reading captured shoppers scrambling for bottled water shortly after a pallet of Kirkland Signature Natural Spring Water was wheeled into the store. The incident, occurring under the Government's 'Be Ready' campaign, showed customers rapidly unloading 40-bottle packs priced at £4.18 within seconds of delivery, illustrating heightened consumer anxiety regarding water availability and cost.

Data from Worldpanel by Numerator further supported these observations, showing UK supermarket prices edged up to 2.6 per cent higher than a year ago in October, up from 2.5 per cent in the previous month. Prices were rising fastest in household lifestyle products such as haircare and batteries, alongside fresh fish and skin cleansing products, while falling fastest for butters, spreads, cheese, and chilled smoothies in the four-week period ending on November 1.