Fish reveal their winter hideouts
Lake trout are pretty picky about water temperature.
) descend into cooler and deeper waters. However, their preferences during the winter aren’t quite as straightforward. Researchers in Ontario, Canada noticed that while lake trout in Lake Simcoe typically hung out close to the lake bottom in winter, thein smaller lakes frequently stayed in the upper water column.
The team probes these differences in a study recently published in the journalShi and his colleagues investigated the matter by tagging a bunch of lake trout with acoustic tags equipped with depth sensors so that they could track their whereabouts beneath the ice. With underwater receivers the team could understand how deep the fish were swimming, and they also collected data about water temperature at different depths.
Lidi Shi and Matthew Wells inspect a CTD instrument which is used to measure electrical conductivity, temperature and pressure at different water depths.
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