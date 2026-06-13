Fish Oil Vs. Krill Oil: Which Is Better for Your Health?

Let’s settle the debate.

Omega-3 fatty acids support heart health and brain function. You’ve probably heard about the purported benefits of fish oil supplements. The capsules are the go-to option for those seeking to increase their levels of omega-3 fatty acids, which areheart health and protect against cognitive decline, among other possible benefits, according to the National Institutes of Health .

However, new research suggests that krill oil supplements may increase your circulating omega-3 levels more efficiently than fish oil. The study, published in , found that krill oil raised participants’ omega-3 levels 50% more than an equivalent dose of fish oil. Mélanie Plourde, Ph. D., study co-author and professor at Université de Sherbrooke in Canada; Keri Gans, M.S.

, R.D. N., C.D. N., registered dietitian nutritionist and author ofThe result “was unexpected and represented a significant and encouraging finding,” says Mélanie Plourde, Ph. D., study co-author and professor at Université de Sherbrooke in Canada.

So, should you consider taking krill oil instead of fish oil? Experts say not necessarily. Below, learn more about omega-3 fatty acids and what to consider when choosing a supplement.

“Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fats the body needs but cannot make in sufficient amounts on its own,” says Keri Gans, M.S. , R.D. N., C.D. N., registered dietitian nutritionist and author of“Two key types, EPA and DHA, are found mainly in fatty fish and marine-based supplements.

They are best known for supporting heart health, lowering triglycerides, and supporting brain and eye health. ” Supplements aren’t the only way to add omega-3s to your diet. Eating fish—particularly fatty fish—is also effective. The American Heart Association recommendsGans would consider recommending a patient take omega-3 supplements if they don’t often eat fish, have an increased need for omega-3s, or have high triglycerides.

If you’re curious about these supplements, talk it over with your healthcare provider, who can advise you on the proper dose and type—or warn you if they’re not for you. Everyone’s body has different needs; Gans says she would be cautious recommending fish oil or krill oil to “anyone taking blood thinners, preparing for surgery, or with a fish or shellfish allergy.

”While the benefits of omega-3 fatty acids are uncontroversial, researchers are still evaluating how best to deliver those benefits, testing the efficacy of various doses and supplement types.

“What is on the label does not always reflect how much the body absorbs or uses. The form of the nutrient, dose, timing, and individual differences can all have an impact, so understanding this can help make supplement recommendations more effective and personalized,” Gans says. This is where the new study comparing krill oil and fish oil is valuable.

“It indicates that lower doses of omega-3 may be required to achieve similar plasma concentrations when delivered in the form of krill oil,” Plourde says. “This may be particularly relevant in the context of aging, where lower dosing strategies could improve tolerability, enhance digestibility, and potentially increase adherence while maintaining efficacy. ”While the new research is interesting, experts caution against switching up your supplement routine just yet. The study “was not designed to determine clinical superiority,” Plourde says.

“Fish oil is still very well studied and effective, and importantly, it is generally lower in cost. Given this, the choice between the two will depend on specific context and goals, and further research will help clarify whether these differences translate into meaningful health benefits. ” Gans agrees.

“While krill oil may raise circulating omega-3 levels more effectively than fish oil, the study did not show that krill oil leads to better health outcomes,” she says. “Krill oil may also be more expensive and is not appropriate for someone with a shellfish allergy. If someone is doing well on fish oil, I would not see a strong reason to switch. ” Dietary supplements are products intended to supplement the diet.

They are not medicines and are not intended to treat, diagnose, mitigate, prevent, or cure diseases. Be cautious about taking dietary supplements if you are pregnant or nursing. Also, be careful about giving supplements to a child, unless recommended by their healthcare provider.





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