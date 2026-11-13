Fish Oil Study Lowers Blood Pressure by 6.5mmHg in Three Months

New research from the Santa Maria de la Salud medical centre shows that daily omega-3 supplements can significantly reduce blood pressure in adults, offering a potential complementary approach to managing hypertension.

A new study conducted by scientists at the Santa Maria de la Salud medical centre in Buenos Aires, Argentina, indicates that a daily supplement containing omega-3 fatty acids can significantly lower high blood pressure. The research suggests that taking two 1000mg pharmacological-grade capsules daily for three months can reduce inflammation and improve cardiovascular metrics in adults. This finding offers a potential supplementary strategy for managing hypertension, a condition affecting an estimated 16 million adults in the UK alone. The study, published in the Nutrients journal, highlights the specific physiological impacts of these essential fatty acids on blood vessel function and systemic health.

Study Results Show Pressure Reduction

Participants in the Santa Maria de la Salud trial included men and women aged between 21 and 70 who suffered from high blood pressure and abnormal cholesterol levels. After adhering to a regimen of two 1000mg capsules each day for three months, patients experienced a reduction in daytime systolic blood pressure by 6.5mmHg. Additionally, their nighttime blood pressure levels decreased by 5.5mmHg. These results are comparable to the effects seen with statins, which typically reduce systolic blood pressure by around 6mmHg over the same duration, according to the researchers.

Also read ‘Exceptionally rare’ yellow fish found in New York

Omega-3 Mechanism and Limitations

Omega-3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fats that the human body cannot produce independently, requiring intake through diet or supplements. The study emphasizes that while these supplements effectively lowered blood pressure and inflammation, they showed no significant effect on cholesterol levels. Researchers at the Santa Maria de la Salud medical centre stressed that omega-3 pills should not replace prescribed medications but may serve as an effective adjunct treatment. The fatty acids appear to work by relaxing and widening blood vessels, thereby reducing systemic inflammation and improving overall vascular health.

Advertisement

Expert Guidance on Dosage and Safety

Nutritionist Emma Bardwell noted that while dietary sources like oily fish are ideal, approximately 76 per cent of Britons are deficient in omega-3. Health officials recommend an average daily intake of 450mg of combined EPA and DHA, though many clinical trials utilize doses closer to 1,000mg. Bardwell advised consumers to check the specific EPA and DHA content on supplement labels rather than relying on total fish oil weight. She cautioned that high doses may increase the risk of atrial fibrillation and can interact with other medications, meaning larger amounts are not always safer or more beneficial.

Commercial Availability and Future Research

Omega-3 supplements are widely available, with options ranging from fish oil and cod liver oil to plant-based versions from algae and flaxseed. Commercial products, such as those sold by Holland & Barrett or Boots, offer various pricing structures, with some brands retailing at approximately 12p per pill. While the study supports the potential of omega-3s for heart health, particularly during menopause for lowering triglycerides, researchers declare that more studies are needed to fully understand long-term benefits. Current evidence does not support claims that these supplements treat hot flushes or prevent dementia, underscoring the need for continued scientific investigation.