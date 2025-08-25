Fish May Feel Pleasure, Study Finds

Research suggests that threadfin butterflyfish experience pleasure during cleaning interactions with cleaner wrasse, highlighting the complexity of fish emotions and prompting a reevaluation of fish welfare.

A recent experiment suggests that threadfin butterflyfish , known for their striking yellow, black, and white patterns, may experience something akin to pleasure. Researchers were intrigued by the butterflyfish's frequent visits to cleaner wrasse , who remove parasites from other fish, even when the butterflyfish themselves didn't require cleaning. This led to a series of experiments designed to unravel the possible motivations behind these visits.

\Initially, researchers observed that butterflyfish displayed a preference for areas where they had previously interacted with cleaner wrasse, suggesting a possible memory of a pleasurable experience. Further investigation revealed that these fish possess an opioid system, similar to humans, which plays a role in both pain and pleasure regulation. Administering a low dose of an opioid mimic to the butterflyfish increased their desire to revisit the cleaning spot, while injecting naloxone, a drug that blocks opioid receptors, reduced their interest. \These findings strongly suggest that the cleaning experience may trigger the release of endorphins or other opioids, leading to a sense of pleasure for the butterflyfish. However, when researchers introduced obstacles that made it more difficult to reach the cleaner wrasse, the effects of the opioid drugs disappeared. The butterflyfish persevered in navigating the barriers to access the cleaning, indicating a separate motivational drive, possibly driven by dopamine, for seeking out this pleasurable experience. \The researchers concluded that these findings provide compelling evidence that fish, like threadfin butterflyfish, are capable of experiencing pleasure. This has significant implications for how we perceive and care for fish in both aquariums and aquaculture settings





KPBSnews / 🏆 240. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fish Pleasure Emotions Cleaner Wrasse Threadfin Butterflyfish Opioids Dopamine

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Utah investigating what may have caused Jordan River fish killCarter Williams is a reporter for KSL.com. He covers Salt Lake City, statewide transportation issues, outdoors, the environment and weather. He is a graduate of Southern Utah University.

Read more »

New research shows what you may not realize about ways you can feel better.When you’re feeling down or stressed, what do you do to shake it off? New research shows the value of digging into your emotions—especially with the support of a partner.

Read more »

New MCU Update May Finally Kill the Blade Reboot (& It May Be for the Best)Let's just put a stake in Blade's heart and be done with it.

Read more »

Why a new gas pipeline into New England may (or may not) lower energy billsAfter of a winter of exceptionally high natural gas and electricity prices, many New Englanders are asking whether a new natural gas pipeline is the solution.

Read more »

Is Ripple v. SEC Lawsuit Finally Ending? Crypto Lawyer Shares Major TakeSEC may or may not file to dismiss its Ripple lawsuit appeal by August 15

Read more »

Another air quality alert is in effect for Philly for Sunday, and more heat is likely during the weekOzone may be an issue Sunday, and temperatures may reach 90 or better Tuesday through Friday.

Read more »