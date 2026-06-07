First Woman Completes Transatlantic Balloon Flight Using Hydrogen Gas

A British adventurer, Alicia Hempleman-Adams, has become the first woman to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a hydrogen gas balloon, marking a significant milestone in the history of ballooning.

A British adventurer, Alicia Hempleman-Adams , has become the first woman to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a hydrogen gas balloon . She, along with teammates Bert Padelt and Peter Cuneo, took four days to make the unprecedented crossing.

Their balloon, Atlantic Explorer, launched in the US from Presque Isle, Maine at approximately 2am on June 4 after strong winds caused delays. It used hydrogen rather than helium for lift and has an open basket - exposing its pilots to the elements. During the journey, the three-person crew flew at an average altitude of 14,000 feet, requiring supplemental oxygen to stave off hypoxia.

In total, the trio spent 70 hours in the air, travelling 5,282 kilometres while reaching speeds of up to 100km per hour. Ms Hempleman-Adams's achievement is all the more remarkable given the challenging conditions they faced, including flying through rain that caused ice to build up on the balloon. The team collectively committed to the ocean crossing once clear of Newfoundland, the only alternative landing place would have been the open ocean.

Speaking after arriving in Europe, Ms Hempleman-Adams said she was incredibly proud that they completed the crossing and made it safely across to Luxembourg. She added that there were times when they thought they might not make it and it was an extraordinary team effort to keep going and bring the balloon safely across the Atlantic. Ms Hempleman-Adams is the daughter of British adventurer Sir David Hempleman-Adams, who previously completed the Atlantic journey solo, also in an open basket balloon.

Hempleman-Adams (left), pictured with teammates Bert Padelt (centre) and Peter Cuneo (right). The trio required supplemental oxygen since the balloon travelling at an average altitude of 14,000 feet Alicia Hempleman-Adams and her team taking off from Presque Isle in Maine, USA on June 4. The launch site was significant in the ballooning world as it was the starting point for Ben Abruzzo, Maxie Anderson and Larry Newman's first ever transatlantic crossing in 1978.

Ms Hempleman-Adams was awarded an OBE by King Charles III at Windsor Castle in December 2024 for her daring feats. In 2020 she endured temperatures as low as -30C (-22F) as she broke the women's world record for altitude in a small hot air balloon. Ms Hempleman-Adams flew an AX4 hot air balloon for an hour and 46 minutes at Calgary in Alberta, Canada, to achieve the record.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in the history of ballooning and cements Ms Hempleman-Adams's reputation as a fearless and accomplished adventurer





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Alicia Hempleman-Adams Hydrogen Gas Balloon Transatlantic Crossing Ballooning Adventure

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