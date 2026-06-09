First Trailer Released for Hirokazu Kore-eda's Live-Action Look Back Film

The trailer and key visuals for the live-action adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's one-shot manga Look Back, directed by Palme d'Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda, have been unveiled. The film stars Natsuki Deguchi and Aju Makita and will open in Japan on September 11, 2026. GKIDS will distribute the movie in North America and the UK.

Director Hirokazu Kore-eda has unveiled the first trailer and two key visuals for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's acclaimed one-shot manga, Look Back .

The film is scheduled to premiere in Japanese theaters on September 11, 2026. The cast includes Natsuki Deguchi as Fujino and Aju Makita as Kyomoto, with Furi Nanase and Rokka Okada portraying the younger versions of the characters. Both Deguchi and Makita previously collaborated with Kore-eda on The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House. Kore-EDA serves as director, screenwriter, and editor for the project, which is produced by K2 Pictures under Daiju Koide.

The narrative traces the evolving friendship between Fujino, a self-assured aspiring manga artist, and Kyomoto, a talented but introverted classmate, from their elementary school days through adulthood, exploring how their shared creative passion shapes their lives. This marks the first live-action adaptation of the manga. Kore-eda serendipitously discovered the manga in a Shinagawa Station bookstore and read it in one sitting, describing that he "felt the desperate resolve" behind Fujimoto's work.

He drew parallels between his emotional connection to Look Back and his earlier film Nobody Knows. Following a meeting with Fujimoto, Kore-eda felt compelled to take on the adaptation, stating he "had no choice but to do it.

" Principal photography took place in Nikaho, Akita Prefecture, over an extensive period from February to November 2025, capturing all four seasons with substantial cooperation from the local community. GKIDS has acquired distribution rights for North America (United States and Canada) and the United Kingdom and Ireland, with a release planned later in 2026. Goodfellas is handling international sales for all territories outside of Asia.

The announcement coincides with a period of heightened activity in the film industry, particularly regarding manga and anime adaptations. Recent news cycles have featured updates on various projects, including the survival thriller Heart of the Beast starring Brad Pitt, Steven Spielberg's comments on extraterrestrial life, Peacock's weekly premiere slate, and Netflix's upcoming releases such as a Henry Cavill-led crime drama sequel and the impending departure of Jennifer Lawrence's black comedy from the platform.

The Chainsaw Man franchise, to which Look Back's creator belongs, also remains in the spotlight with announcements about a feature film adaptation and new trailer reveals for Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc. This broader context underscores the global appetite for Japanese storytelling and the significance of Kore-eda's involvement in translating a contemporary manga classic to the live-action format





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