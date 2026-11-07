First Time Buyer Isa vs Lifetime Isa: Key Differences and Launch Date

Chancellor John Healey announces the First Time Buyer Isa launching in April 2029. Learn how it compares to the Lifetime Isa, including penalties, caps, and age limits for new savers.

Chancellor John Healey has introduced a new financial product in his recent Budget designed to assist prospective first-time buyers in purchasing their first home. The new First Time Buyer Isa will offer a 25 per cent government bonus on savings contributions but will not launch until April 2029, leaving current savers with limited immediate options.

First Time Buyer Isa Features and Launch Timeline

The First Time Buyer Isa mirrors the structure of the existing Lifetime Isa by providing savers with a 25 per cent government bonus on their cash deposits. The annual contribution limit is set at £4,000, and the maximum property purchase price remains capped at £450,000. The government has resisted calls to increase this property price ceiling despite inflation.

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A significant distinction from the Lifetime Isa is the withdrawal mechanism. The First Time Buyer Isa imposes no penalty on withdrawals if the funds are not used to buy a home. Savers simply forfeit the government bonus rather than paying a percentage fee. This structure aims to reduce risk for buyers whose plans might change over time.

Lifetime Isa Modifications and Withdrawal Rules

The Lifetime Isa remains open for new customers until April 2029 and existing accounts can continue to accept contributions beyond that date. The government has reduced the withdrawal penalty from 25 per cent to 20 per cent for those who do not use the funds to purchase a property.

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With the new 20 per cent penalty, account holders retain all their original contributions while losing only the government bonus. This adjustment makes the Lifetime Isa a less risky vehicle for savings compared to its previous iteration. Laura Suter from AJ Bell notes that the Lifetime Isa remains the primary option for those seeking immediate government incentives.

Interaction Between Isa Products and Transfer Options

Savers can utilize bonuses from both the Lifetime Isa and the First Time Buyer Isa toward the deposit of a single property purchase. However, individuals cannot transfer existing Lifetime Isa savings into the new First Time Buyer Isa. This means potential customers may need to manage both products concurrently during the transition period.

Contributions can only be made to one Isa product per tax year, but the accumulated funds from both can be combined for a house purchase. The predecessor Help to Buy Isa remains available for existing holders until November 30, 2029. These accounts can be transferred to the First Time Buyer Isa before the scheme closes completely on December 1, 2030.

Age Restrictions and Investment Alternatives

The First Time Buyer Isa removes the upper age limit of 40 that applies to the Lifetime Isa. This change benefits older first-time buyers who were previously excluded from the bonus scheme. The Lifetime Isa also closes to new contributions at age 50, whereas the new product has no such restriction.

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Existing Lifetime Isa accounts allow contributions until age 50 with access available at 60 for retirement. This feature provides value for self-employed individuals who lack generous pension contributions. Providers like Moneybox and Plum currently offer competitive rates, with Moneybox providing 4.75 per cent variable on cash Lifetime Isas.