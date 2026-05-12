First suspected 'generation-three' hantavirus case emerges after woman's death on Dutch KLM flight

A Dutch KLM flight was linked to the first suspected 'generation-three' hantavirus case, as an Italian man was transferred to hospital after boarding the flight with a woman who later died from a hantavirus infection. The scenario raises concerns about the spread of the disease.

The first suspected 'generation-three' hantavirus case has emerged, potentially signifying the first stage of a much wider outbreak of the deadly rat-borne disease. An Italian man has been transferred to hospital after boarding a Dutch KLM flight alongside a woman who later died from a hantavirus infection.

There are no confirmed cases in people who were not on board the MV Hondius, but if the 25-year-old from Calabria tests positive, it would prove the disease is more contagious and less contained. Italian passengers who were in quarantine have been placed under observation





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Hantavirus Dutch KLM Flight Outbreak Generation-Three Calabria Miriam Schilperoord Leo Schilperoord Hamburg Charite University Medical Center University Hospital Of Rennes

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