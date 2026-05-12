First suspected 'generation-three' hantavirus case emerges after woman's death on Dutch KLM flight

A Dutch KLM flight was linked to the first suspected 'generation-three' hantavirus case, as an Italian man was transferred to hospital after boarding the flight with a woman who later died from a hantavirus infection. The scenario raises concerns about the spread of the disease.
The first suspected 'generation-three' hantavirus case has emerged, potentially signifying the first stage of a much wider outbreak of the deadly rat-borne disease. An Italian man has been transferred to hospital after boarding a Dutch KLM flight alongside a woman who later died from a hantavirus infection.
There are no confirmed cases in people who were not on board the MV Hondius, but if the 25-year-old from Calabria tests positive, it would prove the disease is more contagious and less contained. Italian passengers who were in quarantine have been placed under observation
Hantavirus Dutch KLM Flight Outbreak Generation-Three Calabria Miriam Schilperoord Leo Schilperoord Hamburg Charite University Medical Center University Hospital Of Rennes
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