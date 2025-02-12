First Storm System to Bring Rain and Snow to Arizona This Week

A cold front brings cooler temperatures and clouds to Arizona, followed by a larger storm system expected to deliver rain and snow showers across the state. Snow levels will be higher due to warmer temperatures, with the potential for significant snowfall in higher elevations.

Arizona is experiencing a cooldown from the first cold front of the season, bringing temperatures down to the mid-60s in the Valley, a few degrees below the average for this time of year. More clouds are moving in, signaling the approach of a larger storm system originating off the coast of California. There's a slight chance of light, scattered showers in the Valley by Wednesday evening, with a light dusting of snow anticipated in the White Mountains.

The primary impacts from this storm are expected on Thursday and Friday, with rain and snow showers predicted across the state. Temperatures during this storm will be warmer, with snow levels expected to remain between 6,500 and 7,000 feet. Early forecasts suggest a potential snowfall of two to five inches in Flagstaff and along sections of the Mogollon Rim. Areas like the Kaibab Plateau and San Francisco Peaks could receive three to seven inches of snow. In the Valley, showers and thunderstorms are likely, with the most significant activity anticipated late Thursday night and Friday. Rainfall is expected to be unevenly distributed, with some areas experiencing nothing while others could see up to a quarter of an inch. For the most up-to-date information, stay tuned for further weather reports





