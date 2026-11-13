First Steam Locomotive Death in 60 Years at Hanwell Station

A fatality occurred at Hanwell Station involving the Eddystone steam train bound for a Remembrance Day trip. The incident marks the first such death on a public UK railway since 1968.

One person has lost their life after being struck by a steam locomotive at Hanwell Station in west London. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at approximately 6:30 am, marking a tragic milestone as the first death involving a steam engine on a public railway in nearly six decades.

Historical Context of Steam Rail Safety

Authorities have confirmed that this fatality represents the first such incident on the public railway system involving a steam locomotive since they were officially withdrawn from general service by British Railways in 1968. Although steam engines no longer form the backbone of national transport, they remain a popular heritage feature, with approximately 500 steam trains currently operating across the United Kingdom each year.

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The specific locomotive involved in the tragic accident is the 34028 Eddystone. This historic engine was preparing for a special service that day, which was scheduled to depart from Victoria station. The train was set to transport passengers on a scenic journey through Kent for a commemorative Remembrance Day excursion, highlighting the continued public interest in historic rail travel.

The Armistice Steam Express Incident Details

The train service, known as the Armistice Steam Express, was due to leave Victoria at 9:05 am. It was hauled by the 34028 Eddystone locomotive and was intended to provide a dedicated transport link for those wishing to participate in Remembrance Day activities. The economic value of this specific trip was significant for the operators, with tickets priced at £115 for a single adult for the day's excursion.

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British Transport Police responded to the scene at Hanwell Station immediately upon receiving reports of the collision. Officers worked alongside paramedics in an attempt to assist the individual. Unfortunately, the person was pronounced dead at the scene despite the emergency response efforts. The police spokesperson stated that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Operator Statements and Service Cancellation

Southern Locomotives Ltd, the company that owns the 34028 Eddystone locomotive, issued a somber statement regarding the event. They expressed deep sadness and offered their immediate thoughts and deepest sympathies to the family, loved ones, and the train crew who witnessed the tragedy. The owner emphasized the emotional toll this event takes on all parties connected to the heritage railway sector.

The Railway Touring Company, which operates the Armistice Steam Express service, also addressed the public. They clarified that the incident took place prior to the start of the tour and that no passengers were directly involved in the accident. However, they apologized to those who had booked tickets for the disappointment caused by the subsequent cancellation of the trip.

Investigation and Coroner Proceedings

Following the confirmation of the death, British Transport Police confirmed that a file would be prepared for the coroner. This standard procedure ensures that an official investigation into the circumstances of the fatality will take place. The preparation of this file is a critical step in the legal and administrative processes that follow such significant transport incidents.

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While the specific identity of the deceased has not been released in this report, the focus remains on the coordination between rail operators, emergency services, and legal authorities. The cancellation of the Remembrance Day trip serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in operating historic machinery on active public infrastructure, even in modern times.