First sitting US president visits China in more than 9 years

Donald Trump, the first sitting US president, visited China on Wednesday, marking a landmark occasion as he engages with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This state visit follows the President's first-term 2017 visit to China, but the timing and the nature of the trip showcase a shift in the global superpower's dynamics.

Politics is fast. We're faster. Sign up to the DC Insider newsletter for a front-row seat to Washington.. and unlock 3 FREE months of DailyMail+Donald Trump has touched down in Beijing, kicking off a three-day visit to China .

It marks the first time a sitting US president has visited the country in roughly nine years as the two global superpowers grapple for economic dominance while grooving to a diplomatic tune. With the red carpet rolled out, Trump walked down the stairs shaking hands with local Chinese leaders, flanked by Lara and Eric Trump, Elon Musk, Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth. Chinese Vice President Han Zheng greeted Trump at the Beijing airport.

US Ambassador to China David Purdue and China’s Ambassador to the US Xie Feng were also there to welcome him. Some 300 students holding both Chinese and American flags were also on the sidelines of the plane, cheering as Trump touched down, along with a large military band and honor guard. The trip, delayed by the US-Israel war against Iran, features a delegation of US titans of industry set on striking deals with Chinese counterparts.

President Trump touched down in Beijing on Wednesday, kicking off a three-day visit to China. The red carpet was rolled out for Trump as Air Force One touched down in the Chinese capital. It marks the first time a sitting US president has visited China in roughly nine years. Chinese Vice President Han Zheng greeted Trump at the Beijing airport.

US Ambassador to China David Purdue and China’s Ambassador to the US Xie Feng were also there to welcome him. Members of a Military Honor Guard were also on hand to welcome the President. Trump will not meet Chinese President Xi Jinping until Thursday morning. The high-stakes state is Trump's first return to the mainland since 2017.

It is the first time a sitting US President has visited China since Trump's first-term visit





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