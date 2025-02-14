First Significant Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Rain to San Diego County

The first major winter storm is set to deliver heavy rainfall to most of San Diego County, easing wildfire concerns but with limited impact on seasonal precipitation levels.

The first substantial storm of the winter season is expected to bring heavy rainfall to most of San Diego County, starting around 9 p.m. Thursday and lasting until midnight. Showers will continue into Friday, providing temporary relief from wildfire risks but having a minimal impact on seasonal precipitation levels, according to the National Weather Service.

The region will be directly affected by an atmospheric river, a plume of moisture originating from the west, which will first sweep over north coastal San Diego County before moving inland and finally reaching downtown San Diego. The area has already experienced some rainfall and drizzle since late Tuesday, with Palomar Mountain receiving approximately 3 inches of precipitation by noon Thursday. However, forecasters anticipate that the incoming system is unlikely to cause the San Diego River to rapidly rise and overflow its banks. Despite this, the intensity of the rainfall on Thursday night could potentially lead to flash flooding in certain areas, particularly in the Palomar Mountain region, which could receive up to 4 inches of rain. Sporadic lightning strikes are also possible in the backcountry. While the storm will provide some much-needed moisture, seasonal rainfall totals will still remain significantly below average, and forecasters predict a dry and sunny week ahead. San Diego International Airport typically receives an average of 5.76 inches of precipitation between October 1st and February 13th. However, this season, only 0.86 inches had been recorded by noon Thursday. The incoming storm could add another 0.75 inches, but the city would still face a considerable deficit. Ramona is also experiencing a significant rainfall shortage, with an average of 8.24 inches during that period but only 1.77 inches recorded by noon Thursday. The overnight rainfall is expected to increase this figure by about 1 inch. Forecasters note that the small amount of rain received this week and about a week ago has sparked the growth of new vegetation in the backcountry. However, these nascent shoots could quickly wither if long-term weather conditions remain dry





