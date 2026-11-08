First responders swarm Russell Brand's London prison in emergency incident

Three ambulances and fire engines rushed to HMP Wandsworth in South London, where Russell Brand is being held following his conviction for rape and sexual assault

Emergency services have responded to HMP Wandsworth in South London following an incident at the facility where convicted sex offender Russell Brand is currently held.vehicles, ambulances and fire engines were observed at the scene.

However, the precise nature of the emergency remains undisclosed; it is understood not to have involved a fire. In total, three ambulances and two ambulance cars were deployed to the facility. Three fire engines also responded, remaining outside the premises while several firefighters proceeded inside on foot. A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "At 0946, Firefighters were called to HMP Wandsworth.

Also read Met Police Investigate Two More Rape Allegations Against Russell Brand

The incident was over for crews by 1020.

"Russell Brand's mystery life in Trump-loving commune before rape arrest He was informed on Thursday that he would receive a lengthy sentence. However, showed no emotion when the verdicts were delivered, other than closing his eyes upon hearing the guilty verdict on the rape charge. Before entering the dock to hear the verdicts, Brand said "I love you" to his wife Laura Gallacher.

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She was seen to hunch over in the public gallery when Brand was told he now faces a prison term. His barrister, Ian Winter KC, appealed for Brand to be granted bail over the weekend as an "act of humanity" so he could say goodbye to his children, but the judge denied the request, citing concerns that he might abscond. The Express has contacted the Ministry of Justice, the Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service for comment.

The Met Police declined to comment. According to The Mirror, a female visitor outside HMP Wandsworth on Saturday, who did not want to be named, said: "My boyfriend told me about Brand being in there. He said Brand doesn't like the food and is struggling to eat it. It's slop.

"A second woman, who had just visited her son inside the facility, said, "My son said Brand is downstairs from him. He said no one is allowed to see or speak to him.

" Brand is understood to have spent his opening night behind bars praying alongside a chaplain. The born-again Christian met with the minister at his cell door, with sources indicating he was subsequently escorted to the chapel at Wandsworth. Brand, who brought a bright blue Bible to court during the initial phases of his trial, then knelt down to pray.

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As a sex offender, he is being housed separately from the general prison population and undergoing assessment by staff.reported that prison authorities conducted a Cell-Sharing Risk Assessment and have decided to accommodate him in a single cell due to safety concerns. They have also established a Care in Custody document for the former TV and Hollywood personality, requiring regular welfare checks and documentation of his emotional state.

HMP Wandsworth is a Category B facility, which also contains a smaller Category C resettlement wing. According to The Mirror, prison inspectors raised concerns about multiple aspects of the facility during their most recent inspection and issued management with an urgent action plan to raise standards. The institution currently houses over 1,500 prisoners. The scathing report following the inspection in April and May 2024 states, "Overall living conditions were poor.

Levels of overcrowding were high, with 80% of prisoners sharing cells designed for one. The prison was dirty. Many showers were in poor condition across the prison, and some should have been decommissioned. There were frequent issues with heating and hot water.

"Numerous cells had damaged furniture, flooring, windows, or sinks. Many observation panels were blocked or smashed. Vermin remained a problem in the prison. Recent intensive work with an outside provider had seen some improvement, but prisoners told us that rodents were still seen frequently, and we found evidence of rat droppings across residential units. "