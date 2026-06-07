First responders save elderly driver from sinking car with seconds to spare

Body-worn cameras captured the dramatic rescue after an elderly woman drove into a canal.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - First responders in Florida dove into a canal and saved an elderly woman from her sinking car just moments before it disappeared beneath the water.after an elderly woman drove into a canal near a Pompano Beach shopping plaza.

Detective Robert Rutkowski and Deputy Zachary Kerin with the Broward Sheriff’s Office were first on scene alongside off-duty Fort Lauderdale Fire Capt. Keith Costa. The first responders quickly realized time was running out as the car started sinking with the driver still trapped inside. They got in the water and swam toward the car.

Video shows Kerin shattered the passenger side window, and he and Rutkowski pulled the woman from the car. First responders on shore then helped get them all back to safety.

“We probably had about a minute before the vehicle went underwater,” Rutkowski said. Authorities say the incident is a “powerful reminder that training, teamwork and the willingness to act without hesitation can save lives. ”.

“It shows the difference between how tragedy and survival was measured in just seconds. The driver is alive today because of their quick actions. ”Faith Academy counselor found guilty of failing to report suspected sexual abuse of studentMobile Police working serious traffic accident on Rangeline RoadMan charged with attempted murder after fight with jet skier using crutches





FOX10News / 🏆 581. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Body Camera Footage Deputies Save Woman From Sinking Car Elderly Woman Drives Into Canal Caught On Camera

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elder Dragons revealed for Monster Hunter 19 in 2027, watch first trailerMonster Hunter 19's next expansion, Elder Dragons, will arrive in 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Check out the official trailer now and get ready for high-flying excitement. Add new Master Rank monsters and new abilities to your hunt list. Get ready for 2027's next era of Monster Hunter gameplay on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, you can grab the base game of MH19 to get leveled up in time to explore a whole new world. Also, this announcement comes following live events and free updates for the game, with the developer excited to share more updates in the future. Ready for the next era of MH adventure? Check out the official trailer now: https://youtu.be/QqZcNeUFo0Y

Read more »

Man allegedly killed girlfriend in Berkeley, stuffed her body in a suitcaseA Berkeley woman allegedly was killed by her boyfriend and stuffed inside a suitcase before being found days later, according to court documents.

Read more »

Man's Body Discovered in Lake Near Crimson Lane and Rosewood Avenue in Avondale, ArizonaThe man's body was found in a lake near Crimson Lane and Rosewood Avenue in Avondale, Arizona. The man is estimated to be in his 30s, but his identity and the events leading up to his death remain unknown.

Read more »

Body of 17-year-old Arizona boy recovered after drowning at Bear LakeThe body of a 17-year-old boy from Arizona was recovered on Saturday afternoon after he fell off his paddleboard near Ideal Beach. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Read more »