First Responders Exposed to Unknown Substance During Drug Overdose

At least three people died and at least a dozen first responders were exposed to an unknown substance after being called to a suspected drug overdose at a rural New Mexico home. Medical teams assessed and decontaminated 23 patients exposed to the substance at the University of New Mexico Hospital.

Three people are dead and more than a dozen first responders had to be quarantined and assessed for possible exposure to an unidentified substance after being called to a suspected drug overdose at a rural New Mexico home on May 20, 2026.

The substance identified as a possible factor in the deaths was drugs. The town's law enforcement officers and first responders work every day to protect the community, but addiction and substance abuse are issues affecting communities across our state and nation. Lasting change requires family support, accountability, education, and most importantly, individuals who are willing to accept help





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Rural New Mexico Home Deceased First Responders Suspected Drug Overdose Unidentified Substance University Of New Mexico Hospital First Responders Exposed To Unknown Substance

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