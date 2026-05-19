First Reactions to 2026 Masters of the Universe Reboot: 'A joyful reboot, massively entertaining', 'one of the biggest surprises of 2026' and mixed reactions

The critically acclaimed 2026 reboot of the Masters of the Universe series has sparked reactions from both fans and critics. Various journalists, among them Scott Menzel, Perri Nemiroff, and Griffin Schiller, have shared their opinions on the movie, with many praising its plot, cast, and visuals, while others criticized it for its humor.

Masters of the Universe is facing judgment. The franchise was created by Mattel in 1981 and centered on the battle between He-Man and Skeletor for control of Cast le Grayskull on the planet Eternia.

It evolved from toys to a multi-billion-dollar pop culture empire and has multiple animated and live-action movies and series. First reactions to the 2026 reboot are in as audiences judge if this movie truly holds the Masters of the Universe, or if it simply doesn’t hold up to the honorable title. Film and TV journalist Scott Menzel shared his thoughts about the new movie, describing it as 'everything this '80s kid wanted and more.

Collider's senior host and producer, Perri Nemiroff, also described the reboot as 'one of the biggest surprises of 2026.

' Griffin Schiller shared his mixed reaction to Masters of the Universe, while Stand-up comedian and journalist, Chris Killian, had the complete opposite reaction and stated 'I LOVED #MastersoftheUniverse!





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Masters Of The Universe Critically Acclaimed 2026 Reboot Liv-Action Movies And Series For Children Cast He-Man & Skeletor Castle Grayskull Comedy Critical Reception Entertainment Movie Reboot

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