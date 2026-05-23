First Photos Released of Drowning Italian Divers Who Died in Maldives Cave System

The first photos from inside the cave system where five Italian divers tragically lost their lives have been released by Dan Europe, the underwater expedition management organisation. The images show the narrow underwater passages where the divers perished, with visibility rapidly vanishing due to disturbed coral sediment and navigation becoming complex.

The first photos from inside the doomed Maldives cave system where five Italian divers died have now been released by the team that recovered their bodies.

The divers set off to explore deep-sea caverns last Thursday but never resurfaced. For the first time, images published by Dan Europe show the narrow underwater passages where the Italian divers perished, with light quickly fading into near-total darkness. The group of divers included a marine biology professor, her daughter, two young researchers, and their Maldives-based guide.

The bodies of two divers were found near the mouth of the third and final chamber of the caves in the Vaavu Atoll, while the bodies of the remaining three divers were located in the cavern's third and final chamber on Monday. Investigators are trying to determine how the experienced scuba divers met their fate, with suggestions that the group was not wearing the right equipment for their sea-cave exploration.

It is also believed that the Italian divers may have mistakenly taken the wrong tunnel on their way out of an underwater cave





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Maldives Cave Italian Divers Drowning Visibility Equipment

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