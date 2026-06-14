First Person Walks Across Europe Solo, Overcoming Addiction and Mental Health Struggles

Kit Birks completes a 343-day, 5,000-mile solo trek across 13 countries, raising funds for mental health and sharing her story of recovery from addiction and bipolar disorder.

Kit Birks , a former NHS nurse, has become the first person to walk across Europe, completing a treacherous solo expedition from the northernmost point in Norway to the southernmost point on the Greek island of Gavdos.

The 343-day journey spanned 13 countries, covering a distance equivalent to walking from Land's End to John o' Groats eight times over, with a total ascent of 114,672 metres-nearly 13 times the height of Mount Everest. Carrying a 23kg backpack, Birks spent up to 10 days at a time completely off-grid in the Arctic Circle and slept in a tent for 210 days. Her achievement is especially remarkable given her past struggles with addiction and mental health issues.

Just four years ago, she was battling alcohol and drug addiction and had attempted suicide. From the age of 13, she had been prescribed antidepressants for insomnia, anxiety, and depression, and later struggled with eating disorders before becoming addicted to drugs and alcohol at 17. In May 2022, she started a recovery programme and was diagnosed with ADHD and bipolar disorder.

During her expedition, she carried a memorial flag bearing the names of hundreds of people lost to suicide, submitted by grieving families worldwide. Her campaign, Stride Beyond Silence, aims to encourage open conversations around mental health and suicide. The challenge has raised more than £76,000 for mental health charities and garnered support from Prince William and Sir Stephen Fry. Prince William messaged her on Instagram saying, Keep going, Kit, an amazing effort for an incredible cause.

We're with you every step of the way! and she also had a call with Sir Stephen Fry about their shared experiences with bipolar disorder. Birks faced numerous dangers, including a near-fatal cliff fall in Sweden where she slid 30 metres down a cliff face and clung to a boulder with both feet dangling. She described the moment: It's all a blur and I'm not sure how but adrenaline helped me pull myself and my 23kg bag up to safety.

I really thought I was going to die. She also encountered risks to her personal safety in Hungary and endured extreme conditions, including temperatures as low as -15 degrees, wild dogs, and a never-ending winter with months of trudging through snow while totally alone. Despite these challenges, she found moments of breathtaking beauty in the remote wilderness of the Arctic Circle. Upon completing the journey on Sunday, she was greeted by her family on the island of Gavdos.

She expressed mixed emotions: I don't know how I feel, it's hard to describe so many thoughts and emotions. I don't think the scale of what I've done has really sunk in yet, nor that it's over. Every step, every blister, every doubt has all led up to this moment and made the finish line unforgettable.

She now plans to spend five days celebrating with family in Crete before returning home, where she eagerly anticipates simple pleasures like grapes, cheese, and a fresh pair of dungarees. She reflected on the inspiration drawn from her followers' stories and hoped her achievement, in spite of her mental health challenges, would help others.

Believed to be a world-first route, she started her mission in July last year and celebrated four years clean and sober just days before reaching the finish line. The journey tested her physically and mentally, but she described it as far more beautiful than she could have imagined. She missed her family and friends, mundane activities, having a fridge full of food, and wearing clean clothes after spending a year in the same stanky clothes.

She admitted she wasn't sure she remembered how to sit still. The expedition not only highlights human endurance but also serves as a powerful testament to recovery and resilience, turning personal pain into a mission to support others facing similar battles





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Adventure Human Interest Kit Birks Walk Across Europe Mental Health Addiction Recovery Solo Expedition Bipolar Disorder ADHD Stride Beyond Silence Fundraising Prince William Stephen Fry

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Kit Birks completes first solo walk across EuropeKit Birks, a former NHS nurse, has completed a treacherous solo expedition from the northernmost point in Norway to the southernmost point on the Greek island of Gavdos, becoming the first person to walk across Europe. The challenge took 343 days and saw her trek through 13 countries carrying a 23kg backpack and spend stretches of up to 10 days completely off-grid in the Arctic Circle.

Read more »