FIRST ON amNY: One in five New Yorkers say they can’t afford $3 transit fares, anti-poverty group survey finds

Working people make up over half of the riders who say they cannot afford transit fares, the survey found, with 26% of that group working full time for an

FIRST ON amNY: One in five New Yorkers say they can’t afford $3 transit fares, anti-poverty group survey findsOne in five New York City transit riders say they cannot afford to pay the $3 subway and bus fare when they need to, according to new data from the Community Service Society.

Many New York City transit riders say they still struggle to pay the MTA’s $3 subway and bus fares, according toreported that one in five of subway and bus riders it contacted say they cannot afford to pay for either mode of transportation when needed.

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“There are substantial racial and geographic disparities; Hispanic and Black riders are more likely to report unaffordable fares than white and asian riders,” Rachel Swaner, CSS’ vice president of policy, research and advocacy, told amNewYork in an interview. This year, CSS’ survey, some of the results of which it shared with amNewYork ahead of a Thursday release, spoke to 4,111 adults living in New York State, over 2,000 of whom live in the city, during August and September.

Through the survey, the group asked the city residents it contacted: “Thinking about your current financial situation, can you afford the cost of subway and bus fares when you need to use public transportation? ” Thirty percent of the straphangers who said they cannot shell out for a subway or bus trip were Hispanic, while 27% were Black, the survey found. By contrast, only 12% were white, and 10% were Asian.

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“Bronx riders report the highest rate of unaffordable fares, 29%, among the five boroughs,” Swaner said. Working people make up over half of the riders who say they cannot afford transit fares, the survey found, with 26% of that group working full time for an employer. Another important finding, Swaner said, is that 29% of those who said the fare was too expensive for them make over 200% of the federal poverty level .

That is the threshold that the City Council and Mayor Zohran MamdaniSwaner said the data point underscores the need to both further expand the Fair Fares income eligibility level for half-priced fares to 300% of the FPL, while also making the program free for the poorest New Yorkers — making up to 150% of that threshold.

“A lot of our research has been showing that people who make too much money for different public benefits are really struggling,” Swaner said. “In addition, we did some other research with people who were on public benefits…And we asked them about their transit affordability. And so people who were already on Fare For All were telling us that they still can’t afford it.

” CSS, as well as other anti-poverty and transportation advocacy organizations, pushed for the exact same expansion in last year’s budget cycle. However, the council and mayor ended up settling on 200% of the FPL for half-priced fares, up from where it previously stood at 150%.

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The expansion made 340,000 more New Yorkers eligible for the benefit, bringing the total number of those who qualify up to 1.3 million.aimed at simplifying the Fair Fares enrollment process, which advocates have long contended was overly time-consuming and burdensome, thus dissuading working people from applying. The legislation made it so those already receiving or applying for other public benefits administered by the city, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or cash assistance, would also have the option to easily enroll in Fair Fares.

But Swaner argued that addressing the transit unaffordability issue identified in CSS’ survey will take more than just expanding the targeted Fair Fares program.of making all MTA buses free — a decision that must be made at the state level. Mamdani himself has said very little about the campaign pledge since taking office, only that he“The findings point to the need for both targeted and universal approaches,” she said.

“Because transit unaffordability extends beyond lower-income households, income-based programs alone will leave many New Yorkers behind, which strengthens the need for universal measures, such as making city buses free for all riders. ”Ethan Stark-Miller is amNewYork’s Transit Editor. He covers the MTA , the city Department of Transportation, and all other forms of getting around in the Big Apple.

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