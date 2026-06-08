FIRST ON 2: Houston-area midwife reindicted on 22 counts, including financial harm allegations

A Houston-area midwife at the center of a landmark Texas abortion case has been reindicted on 22 counts, including new allegations that she violated the Medical Practice Act and caused financial harm to patients.

– The Houston area midwife at the center of a historic Texas abortion case is now facing a new set of charges. Rojas was previously indicted on 15 counts, including performing an illegal abortion and practicing medicine without a license.

The reindictment drops the practicing medicine without a license charges and instead alleges 19 counts of violating the Medical Practice Act resulting in financial harm, in addition to three abortion-related charges. The new indictment alleges Rojas knowingly offered medical treatment to patients without a license, resulting in financial harm. The document also now names several of the patients who were reportedly in Rojas’ care.

Paxton’s office accused Rojas of operating a network of illegal clinics and performing illegal abortions in the Houston area. Rojas’ case drew national attention because she is the first person to be charged since the reversal of Roe V. Wade.

“There is nothing new on our end,” Rojas’ attorney Nicole DeBorde Hochglaube told KPRC 2 on the phone Monday, when asked about the reindictment. Texas Appeals Court to decide whether Houston midwife accused of illegal abortions can reopen clinics “We believe that she did not commit a crime and we look forward to doing everything we can to get to the truth in this matter,” Hochglaube told KPRC 2 after a court hearing last September.

In addition to the criminal charges, Rojas is also facing a separate civil lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General’s Office in connection to her clinics. In March 2025, a Waller County judge issued a temporary injunction to keep the clinics closed. But Rojas’ civil attorneys, including from the Center for Reproductive Rights, are fighting to appeal the decision. It is currently pending with the Texas Court of Appeals.

Rojas’ next court date in the criminal case is in August. Circle K reimbursing for contaminated fuel. Another driver reports damageAlvin City Council approves resolution opposing data centers pending further reviewFamily & Community Protest Brazoria County Deputy Shooting of Texas State StudentMan sneaks onto Houston United flight with fake boarding passMeet Nicole Nielson: KPRC 2's reporter dedicated to The Heights in Houston





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Waller County Court Ken Paxton Illegal Abortion Charges Texas Abortion Case

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