First of Seven Men Trapped in Flooded Laos Cave Rescued

Specialist divers in Laos have rescued the first of seven men trapped in a flooded cave for over a week. The group had been stuck in the cavern in a remote mountainous area of central Xaysomboun province since May 20, when flash floods stranded them as they searched for gold.

Specialist divers in Laos have rescued the first of seven men trapped in a flooded cave for over a week. The group had been stuck in the cavern in a remote mountainous area of central Xaysomboun province since May 20, when flash floods stranded them as they searched for gold.

Five of the men were located alive on Wednesday, huddling in a narrow shaft around 984 feet from the cave mouth. The men were then handed food and drink by the rescue team before they were led out of the cave down a narrow path. When the men were found many complained of chest pains and hunger pangs, while the remaining two of their group remain unaccounted for.

Rescue efforts had focused on pumping out the monsoon flood waters which trapped the men. A new team of specialist divers touched down in Laos on Friday, including members from Thailand, France, Indonesia and Australia, according to Thai rescuers. The emergency echoes the 2018 case of the Thai youth football team which spent 18 days trapped in a cave in Thailand's north before a daring international rescue saved their lives.

Two divers involved in that retrieval of 12 young footballers and their coach are working with Laotian volunteers after locals requested specialist personnel and equipment. Finnish diver Mikko Paasi, part of the team that saved the 'Wild Boars' football team in Thailand, said on Wednesday that rescuers were 'racing against time' inside the cave.

Rain the following day sent more soil and water into the cave, according to a Laotian logistics staffer for a firm supplying vehicles to support the rescue operation. The man said on Thursday the rescue operation could stretch to 'a few more days' if rains continued, speaking on condition of anonymity due to fears of reprisal from his employer.

Laos local media reported several rescue workers had shown signs of exhaustion after spending seven to 10 hours at a time inside the cave system carrying oxygen tanks, rescue equipment and supplies. The rescue efforts are ongoing with the remaining two men still unaccounted for. The rescue team is working tirelessly to locate the missing men and bring them to safety.

The situation in the cave is challenging due to the heavy rainfall and flooding, but the rescue team is determined to succeed





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Laos Flooded Cave Rescue Efforts Specialist Divers Thai Rescue Team

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