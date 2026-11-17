The ocean floor is a vast source of potentially revolutionary scientific discovery – yet it remains largely inaccessible. For many marine scientists, they could only dream of living and working underwater. That changes now.

In this video, New Scientist CoLab partners with ocean engineering company DEEP to follow the deployment of Vanguard, the first open-ocean, ambient-pressure subsea research habitat built in over forty years.

The site is Tennessee Reef off the coast of the Florida Keys. Vanguard will allow scientists and researchers to break free from the strict time limits of traditional surface diving.

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