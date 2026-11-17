The last time the District of Columbia had a freshman delegate going through new member orientation on Capitol Hill, the Soviet Union still existed, George H.

The last time the District of Columbia had a freshman delegate going through new member orientation on Capitol Hill, the Soviet Union still existed, George H.W.

Bush was president and the first Gulf War in Iraq hadn't started yet. Now Robert White Jr. is stepping into the role held by Eleanor Holmes Norton, a legendary advocate for Washington, D.C. , who is retiring after 36 years. White was only eight when she started the job and later worked for her before running for office himself.

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Speaking to The Associated Press in between orientation events, White said his priorities are the same — statehood for the city and improving the district's economic situation. But he arrives at a time when Democrats have an unexpectedly overwhelming advantage in both chambers, tilting the political landscape in D.C.

's favor. “Serious support for D.C. statehood should be a baseline requirement for any Democratic presidential nominee in 2028,” he said. “I think it would be malpractice for Democrats to not get statehood the next time we have the House, the Senate and the White House. ” The District of Columbia has been semi-autonomous only since 1973, when Congress established limited home rule with oversight by Congress.

It’s long been a tense relationship, and it’s been exacerbated since President Donald Trump returned to office two years ago. With the backing of a Republican-controlled Congress, Trump deployed National Guard troops, laid off thousands of federal workers and started reshaping local institutions like the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

“I actually ran for this seat because I was so concerned about the need to defend D.C. ," said White, 44, who previously served as an at-large member of the city council. White wants statehood for DC D.C. delegates are different than other members of Congress. Although they can introduce legislation, they don’t get to vote on final passage.

White said his first priority is statehood, a long-elusive goal. The Democrats controlled Congress and President Joe Biden was in the White House when the House voted in 2021 to grant the city statehood.

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However, Republicans were able to use the threat of a filibuster to stall the bill in the Senate.

“I’m looking to make sure Democratic leadership nationally understand why D.C. is such a pivotal piece in their strategy,” he said. White said he has already begun conversations with his new colleagues about how two additional senators — who would almost certainly be Democrats because of the city's deep-blue politics — would be “a game changer. ” He said recent developments will help convince people around the country why this should matter.

“This is a time in history because of the redistricting battles, because of what the Supreme Court has done to the Voting Rights Act that people can understand D.C. statehood," White said. The city has also been facing economic concerns. The D.C. Office of Revenue Analysis estimates that D.C. had a net loss of 22,000 jobs in 2025, costing residents $3 billion in annual income.

City officials attributed at least part of those losses to the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which Trump empowered to slash the bureaucracy.

“We’ve lost some 30,000 federal jobs. Because of those, families are struggling to stay in D.C. Many have left already,” White said.

“It’s the cost of utilities, the cost of gas, the cost at the grocery stores. These are the things that have to be top priorities of Congress, but some specific to D.C.

" White said the job losses reverberated through the local economy. Those are people, he said, “who are no longer going to lunch or going for drinks after work. ” White plans to oppose Trump's projects White said he is speaking to the incoming chairs of committees who will have financial and oversight roles over the city, especially the various projects Trump has proposed. It's personal for White.

He started golfing in college and often played at East Potomac Golf Links , an affordable option that became one of his favorite courses. White's children have performed at the Kennedy Center. Also, his grandparents are buried at Arlington National Cemetery. All of these spaces would be affected by Trump's plans, which are embroiled in litigation.

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He wants to turn East Potomac into a world-class course, ending its reputation as an affordable golfing destination. He's shut down the Kennedy Center after failing to add his name to the building. And he wants to build a 250-foot triumphal arch in the middle of a traffic circle near the cemetery.

“These are local and national treasures,” White said, and should not be altered. White said he has not spoken to Trump but is trying to make inroads.

“I have been talking to D.C. folks who have ties into the White House, working to set up a meeting, particularly with Stephen Miller, who is now going to be chief of staff," he said. White is also concerned about the ongoing National Guard deployment, which Trump claims is necessary for the city's safety but White views as a waste of money.

He's also nervous about how the troops could be used in the future, especially after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“We cannot have a little army under the control of the president two years from now, when there’s supposed to be another peaceful transfer of power," he said. White says he'll team up with the new mayor D.C. also has a new mayor, Janeese Lewis George , who is taking over for Muriel Bowser, who served three terms. White said he talks with Lewis George regularly, and they're “aligned” about next steps.

“We’re seizing every opportunity for D.C. " he said. "What’s not lost on either of us is, as the Democrats will now control both the House and the Senate, that’s going to make it harder for the president to have impact nationally and internationally. That may mean that he turns his attention to D.C.

, and we have to be ready for that. ” White is also trying to make connections that will pay off. He invited new members of Congress to attend a Wizards basketball game with him on Monday evening, and he's trying to get to know other people on Capitol Hill.

“I’m asking, who were former staffers like me? Who smoke cigars like me? You know, who goes to church on Sundays with their family like me? That’s the way we build a relationship,” he said.

White is only the third person to serve as delegate since Congress passed the District of Columbia Delegate Act in 1970. Walter Fauntroy was sworn in on April 19, 1971, then Norton on Jan. 3, 1991.

"It is all I can do for my eyes not to well up,” he said. “What I’ve said to other incoming members of Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, if we keep that sense of awe and privilege, we will do the right thing here. ”