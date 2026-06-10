First Look: 'The Social Reckoning' Trailer and Synopsis Revealed

Sony Pictures has given fans a first look at 'The Social Reckoning', the upcoming sequel to 'The Social Network'. The trailer and synopsis for the 2026 film, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, have been released, offering insight into the true story of Facebook engineer Frances Haugen and her whistleblowing efforts.

Sony Pictures has unveiled the first trailer and synopsis for ' The Social Reckoning ', the upcoming sequel to David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin 's critically acclaimed film ' The Social Network '.

The trailer, which can be viewed below, offers a sneak peek into the anticipated 2026 installment. The studio has also released a synopsis that describes the film as a companion piece to the original, based on the true story of Facebook engineer Frances Haugen and her collaboration with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz. Together, they embark on a perilous journey to expose the social network's closely guarded secrets, as revealed in the Wall Street Journal's exposé 'The Facebook Files'.

'The Social Reckoning' is set to hit theaters on October 9, 2026. The film is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, with Stuart M. Besser, Todd Black, Aaron Sorkin, and Peter Rice serving as producers





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The Social Reckoning The Social Network Aaron Sorkin Facebook Frances Haugen Whistleblowing

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