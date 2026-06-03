First Look! The 2027 Toyota GRMN Corolla Is a Wicked Two-Seat Track Star

Nürburgring and Super Taikyu lessons turn this road-legal Corolla into a sharper hatch for its native habitat, the racetrack.

since the Morizo Edition. Now it’s official, and the spec sheet says the hype was warranted. The GRMN Corolla gets more torque, a revised 4WD system, a two-seat cabin, lots of carbon fiber, and an inverted strut setup usually reserved for track and race cars.

GRMN stands for Gazoo Racing Meister of Nürburgring, a badge reserved for the hardest-core GR models, including the Japan-only GRMN Yaris. These cars go through serious motorsports development, often with Akio Toyoda,, involved behind the wheel. For the GRMN Corolla, Toyota developed the car through Japan’s Super Taikyu Series using a hydrogen-powered test car. The endurance championship features race-prepped production-based cars competing in events that are 3 to 24 hours long.and this new GRMN version.

But while the standard car still balances road and track duty, the GRMN leans much harder into the latter. It gets functional aero designed to keep the tires planted at speed, including a hood duct, fender ducting, front side spoilers, and a five-position adjustable rear wing. Many of these are made from carbon fiber.

That helps bring weight down to roughly 3,200 pounds, Toyota says, although carbon alone does not result in the stated 66-pound reduction versus a six-speed GR Corolla. Inside, the GRMN also drops the rear seats entirely, improving both its weight to power ratio and front-to-rear weight balance over the standard five-seat hatchback. The cabin gets several other upgrades as well. GRMN semi-bucket sport seats are trimmed in black-and-red Brin Naub suede and synthetic leather.

Red Alumite accents appear on the door trim and shift knob, and a GRMN serial-number plate sits between the drive mode switch and shifter on the center console. Toyota also adds flocking to the instrument panel and A-pillar trim to cut windshield glare and help the driver stay focused. A carbon trim piece on the passenger side of the dash and Morizo’s signature on the dash pad finish things off. The GRMN also gets a wider tire package.

It rides on 245/40ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport 2 tires, which are 10mm wider than the Yokohama Advan Apex V601s fitted. They’re mounted on 18x8.5-inch BBS forged aluminum wheels in matte bronze with “Toyota Gazoo Racing” engraved on the rim edge. Behind those live four-piston calipers that squeeze 14-inch rotors up front and two-piston rear calipers with 11.7-inch rotors in the back. The upgraded dampers the car receives are notable, of course, but the real hardware story is up front.

The GRMN Corolla uses inverted MacPherson struts, a setup rarely seen on production street cars. In typical use, the strut shaft mounts to the chassis, while the body attaches to the knuckle. Here, Toyota flips the script. The result is a stronger, stiffer setup that better resists flex under braking and cornering loads.

It’s an approach more commonly found in rally cars and road-racing machines than in something like a streetgoing Corolla. The GRMN Corolla keeps the same G16E-GTS 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder as the GR Corolla, but Toyota has retuned it to produce 302 lb-ft of torque, an increase of roughly 10 lb-ft over the standard car. Horsepower remains unchanged at 300. To manage heat even better, Toyota added an intercooler sprayer system alongside the cool-air duct introduced on the 2026 GR Corolla.

The engine remains paired with a six-speed manual and Toyota’s GR-Four 4WD system. Both the driveline and electric power steering have been recalibrated for the added torque, higher cornering loads, and a more rear-biased torque distribution in straight-line driving. You’ll probably need luck. The 2027 Toyota GRMN Corolla will be a limited edition model built at Toyota’s Motomachi Plant in Japan, but Toyota has not said how many it plans to build or what it will cost.

, which started at about $51,000. A price in the $55,000 range would not be surprising, and dealer markups could push it well beyond that. Get the newest car reviews, hottest auto news, and expert analysis of the latest trends delivered straight to your inbox! Having experience in many forms of the automotive industry, Justin Banner has done more than just write about cars.

For more than 15 years, he's had experience working as an automotive service technician—including a stint as a Virginia State Inspector—service advisor, parts sales, and aftermarket parts technical advisor . Prior to his tenure as a full-time editor, Justin worked as a freelance writer and photographer for various publications and as an automotive content creator on YouTube.

He’s also covered multiple forms of motorsports ranging from Formula Drift, drag racing, and time attack, to NASCAR, short course off-roading, and open desert racing. He's best known for breaking down complex technical concepts so a layperson can more easily understand why technologies, repairs, and parts should matter to them.

At MotorTrend, Justin is part of the news team covering breaking news and topics while also working as a judge for MotorTrend Of the Year events and other major comparison tests.





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