First Look: Nike’s Beloved Flyknit Sneakers Are Finally Coming Back With New Updates

Nike has a brand-new Flyknit model called the Flyknit Runner set to debut during spring 2027. Find an early look and details on the new shoe here.

technology at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. And while the hype around the knitted footwear has cooled off in the decade-plus since, many sneaker enthusiasts still have a soft spot for the brand’s now-discontinued original models such as theRacer and Flyknit Trainer.

While there’s no sign yet of a return for those specific shoes, it looks like the Beaverton, Ore. -based sportswear brand has a new project in the works that will revive the summer-ready tech. An exclusive image shared by Sneaker Market Romania’s @vladieboi shows a near-full glimpse at a previously unseen model called theFlyknit Runner. The pair features a familiar knitted two-tone white-and-black color combination, but with an entirely new upper construction and midsole cushioning.

Nike Goes Hollywood in World Cup Film Featuring Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, Channing Tatum and More Stars Specific tech specs aren’t yet available, but some details can be deduced from the image alone. The pair features a fused Swoosh logo where past Flyknit iterations were typically printed and sees the addition of a padded tongue and lacing configuration reminiscent of the brand’s’s Lunarlon technology, which has been featured on Flyknit shoes in the past.

However, it’s likely that the upcoming shoe makes use of one of Nike’s newer foam compounds such as ReactX. The brand’s popular Flyknit Racer and Flyknit Trainer models had uncharacteristically lengthy stints at retail with availability from 2012 to 2018. . Since its debut, the company has sued Adidas, Lululemon, New Balance, Puma, and Skechers for alleged patent infringement over the knit technology.

The Nike Flyknit Runner is expected to be released during spring 2027 in both men’s and women’s sizing. According to Sneaker Market Romania, retail pricing is expected to be around $100. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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