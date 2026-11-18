Dakota and Elle Fanning star as estranged sisters in Nazi-occupied France in The Nightingale. First-look images reveal their contrasting survival paths in this Hello Sunshine production.

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning have reunited on screen for the first time in the highly anticipated World War II drama, The Nightingale. The film adaptation of Kristin Hannah's bestselling novel explores the lives of two estranged sisters navigating the German occupation of France during the Second World War. First-look images released exclusively on November 18, 2026, highlight the intense emotional dynamics and perilous historical setting of the project.

Fanning Sisters Portray Estranged Siblings

Dakota Fanning plays the older sister, Vianne Mauriac, who adopts a cautious approach to survival by sheltering Jewish children in her home while trying to protect her family. Elle Fanning portrays the rebellious Isabelle Rossignol, who joins the French Resistance and risks her life to fight against the occupying forces. The sisters bring to life the distinct and contrasting methods these two women use to endure the Nazi occupation.

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Historical Context and Creative Team Roles

The story is based on the 2015 bestselling novel by Kristin Hannah, which chronicles the resistance efforts of French women during the war. Dana Stevens wrote the screenplay for the film adaptation, bringing the novel's narrative to the big screen. Both Dakota and Elle Fanning serve as producers on the project, alongside Reese Witherspoon, who is backing the film through her Hello Sunshine production company.

New Cast Members Join the Resistance

The ensemble cast includes notable actors supporting the Fanning sisters in their roles. Julianne Nicholson plays Julien Rossignol, the sisters' father, while Shira Haas portrays Rachel de Champlain. Edmund Donovan appears as Gaëtan, a resistance fighter who becomes Isabelle's love interest. These additions deepen the narrative of personal sacrifice and resistance against the German invasion.

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Production Insights and Family Collaboration

The Fanning sisters discussed their experience working together, noting that they often avoided discussing their nerves to prevent overthinking the process. Dakota described this approach as the easiest way to handle the pressure of sharing the screen with her sister for the first time in a major production. Their collaboration extends behind the camera as they both take on producer credits for this historical drama.

Theatrical Release Date and Future Plans

The Nightingale is scheduled for release in theaters on March 19, 2027. This film marks a significant milestone in the careers of both actresses, representing their first major on-screen collaboration after years of working separately. The release will allow audiences to witness their performance in this gripping tale of survival and resistance during one of history's darkest periods.