First Look at the Minecraft Sequel's Alex Revealed as New Title Confirmed

Good news for fans of the Minecraft movie: official details surrounding the sequel have made their way to the internet.

: official details surrounding the sequel have made their way to the internet, including the film’s title and who’s been cast to play Alex. This is extra exciting for fans who have been waiting since the sequel was announced back in October 2025.

The lid has been kept tightly shut on the production, with these details being the first to come out since it was revealed there would even be a sequel. , has added Kirsten Dunst to the cast as she takes on the role of Alex alongside Jack Black, who returns as Steve. Both actors will be appearing onscreen on July 23rd, 2027, when the movie hits theaters.

And it has big shoes to fill, considering that the first film exploded at the box office on its opening weekend, earning $162 million domestically and $312 million globally. All in all,May 30, 2026 Since the announcement of the sequel, fans have been busy theorizing about what the movie could possibly be about. Most, however, have come to the conclusion that it will take place at the End—thanks to the purple glow on the pickaxes dropped in the.

Otherwise, details about exactly what the movie will be about have been kept under lock and key, so all fans have to go on right now are these few crumbs, as well as the theories they have about another year to come up with. The first film, which stars Jack Black and Jason Momoa, centers on a group of misfits as they’re pulled through a mysterious portal and into the Overworld—a bizarre, cubic wonderland built by the power of imagination.

But getting back home proves difficult, and the group is forced to embark on a quest that not only has them mastering the strange new terrain but also leads them to strike up a partnership with a mysterious crafter named Steve . And while it didn’t fare particularly well with critics, earning only a 47% critics score, it did much better with audiences, bringing in an impressive 84% audience score.

Minecraft 2 Is Better Than the Original in 1 Specific Way, According to Jason Momoa





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