First Look at Oregon Ducks’ Godzilla Uniforms Against Michigan

EUGENE - Godzilla made it to the field at Autzen Stadium... Well, kind of. The No. 16 Oregon Ducks are hosting the Michigan Wolverines with a chance to keep th

The No. 16 Oregon Ducks are hosting the Michigan Wolverines with a chance to keep their College Football Playoff dreams alive with a victory. One thing is clear through, before the game, the DucksSep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectPaying tribute to an iconic film monster, many Ducks fans are thrilled with the Oregon uniform combination. The helmet is the true star of the show for the uniform, with a black shiny "O" on the sides of the design, with "Godzilla" on the bottom of the helmet in the back near the neck and "Go Ducks" written in Japanese right about the face guard, which is a silver metallic color.

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Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. Michigan | Bri AmaranthusOregon offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho wearing the Godzilla helmet | Bri Amaranthus The last time the Ducks wore black helmets, black jerseys and gray pants together, former Oregon running back Kenjon Barner scored five touchdowns at Autzen Stadium in their 72-0 win over New Mexico to open the 2010 season. Sixteen years later, Oregon brought the combination back against Michigan with a new detail on the helmet: Godzilla.

The pop culture crossover for Oregon is in stark contrast to Michigan's traditional helmets. Michigan first wore its winged helmet in 1938 under coach Fritz Crisler. Nearly nine decades later, that same maize wing helmet is present for the Wolverines first visit to Autzen Stadium since 2003. The collection includes a "Godzilla vs. Duck Hoodie" , "Kaiju Clash Tee" and "Godzilla vs. Duck Tee" .

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The three-piece "Epic Clash" merchandise release features a detailed illustration of The Oregon Duck fighting Japanese media icon Godzilla in front of Autzen Stadium. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. According to the Division Street press release, this collaboration comes from an agreement between Toho International, Inc. and DOAF. The collection is also available at The Duck Store starting Saturday. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and seven Ducks traveled to Tokyo over the summer for a football showcase.

The trip inspired the Ducks of a Feather collaboration with Godzilla, which imagines the Oregon Duck taking on the movie monster above Autzen Stadium. The Japanese lettering on the front of the helmet brought a piece of that trip back to Eugene. When it comes to the future of college football’s international branding, the Ducks are leading the way.

The Ducks have been on the cutting edge for decades when it comes to facilities and uniforms, but taking their brand overseas is a forward-thinking move that separates Oregon from the pack. The “Japan Ducks” are actually the University of Oregon’s largest alumni group outside the United States, while even the U.S. Ambassador to Japan is a "Japan Duck.

" "For us as a program, I think there’s a lot of benefits in the exposure that we get over there and creating some worldwide fans in Japan. No reason we can’t be their favorite college football team," Lanning said. Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There is no doubt the "Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club," was a historic partnership between Oregon, the Japan Gridiron Association, as well as Flight Club. In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Japan Gridiron Association co-founder Tyler Moore said the Ducks are “trailblazing” a global path in a similar way that the Dallas Cowboys did in terms of global reach in the NFL.

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"Especially here in Japan," Moore said. "I'm putting a big emphasis on that because I really believe that this fan base is just super excited. " Cornerbacks Na'eem Offord, Ify Obidegwu, and Brandon Finney Jr. model the Oregon Ducks' uniform combination for their week 10 game at Autzen Stadium against the Michigan Wolverines.

| @goducks on X Cornerbacks Na'eem Offord, Ify Obidegwu, and Brandon Finney Jr. model the Oregon Ducks' uniform combination for their week 10 game at Autzen Stadium against the Michigan Wolverines. | @goducks on X Cornerbacks Na'eem Offord, Ify Obidegwu, and Brandon Finney Jr. model the Oregon Ducks' uniform combination for their week 10 game at Autzen Stadium against the Michigan Wolverines.

| @goducks on XBri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA.

Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine.

She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.