First Look at Bullseye's New Costume Revealed for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Return

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is in production and Bullseye actor Wilson Bethel is teasing a costume change. But will fans like it?

Season 3 is already in production, and it is already one of the most highly anticipated new projects coming out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Before Season 2 ofin Season 3. That includes Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones and Mike Colter’s Luke Cage , as well as Finn Jones’s Danny Rand/Iron Fist. Season 3, but it is far from the only event that will happen in the next season. Some major returning characters will have exciting new status quos to explore, including the continuing arc of Dex Poindexter/Bullseye .

, showing off Bullseye’s gloved hand with some new gauntlets that sport his signature bullseye logo, while teasing some of the new black and gray layered armor the character will be wearing next. Bethel added the caption “Stepping out. #S3” while adding the musical track “Steppin Out” by Big Gipp. Some diehard Marvel Comics fans have had plenty to say about how Bullseye has been adapted in both the Marvel Netflix franchise and the MCU.

Netflix’sSeasons 1 and 2 saw Bullseye wearing his own version of a tactical suit that looked very much homemade. In both cases, Marvel fans have been critical of the fact that Bullseye hasn’t yet gotten anything even close to what his costumes have looked like on the comic book page. Bethel’s tease doesn’t necessarily guarantee that this new costume will be fully comic-accurate, but it already seems like an upgrade on what we have gotten.

Season 2, Dex was making some significant life changes . Under Wilson Wisk’s mayoral reign, Dex got it into his head that his vendetta against the Kingpin qualified him as a “hero. ” However, it didn’t feel very heroic when Bullseye caused the death of Vanessa Fisk .

Daredevil put aside his own vendetta against Dex and showed grace, ultimately redeeming his foe as an antihero who is willing to use his pinpoint accuracy and bloodlust to take out Kingpin’s forces. Bullseye went so far as to protect Governor McCaffrey from being assassinated, which put him on the radar of some powerful government officials.

Last seen, Dex was being employed by Mr. Charles , the CIA agent who is part of Valentina Allegra de Faontaine’s network of operatives, influencing global events. A minor plotline inSeason 2 teased how Valentina is making enhanced individuals like Luke Cage do black bag jobs for her; now Bullseye is her new trigger man, and he’ll likely have far less trouble with the role than Cage did.

With Dex going from his own homegrown vigilante activities in NYC to being a government-sponsored international assassin, a costume change is very necessary. Hopefully, the new suit will look like it has the same sponsor as the Thunderbolts/New Avengers, with some fittingly epic action sequences to go along with it. A lot of MCU fans are also hoping the upgraded look for Bullseye in





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