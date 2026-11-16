First Lady Melania Trump to Participate in Fox News' Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Governors Awards 2026: Glenn Close, Ridley Scott and More Receive Honorary Oscars From The Academy The Fox News All-American Christmas Tree will stand at 50 feet tall, and will be decorated with 18,000 ornaments and 340,000 warm white, true white and red lights.

The tree is made by holiday lighting and display company American Christmas based in Mt. Vernon, N.Y. , and will have a six-foot-tall dove topper with 4,800 embedded lights. Mrs. Trump’s appearance on Fox News comes after her husband, President Donald Trump, appeared to place some of the blame for Republicans being largely defeated by Democrats in the nation’s recent midterm elections on the network itself.

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“FoxNews bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat opposition, and worse,” Trump said via a post on Truth Social on the night of the elections. In other posts, President Trump attacked Fox News’ polls, which are widely regarded in the news sector, and criticized a decision to feature Jessica Tarlov, a Democrat who is also a co-host on “The Five. ” Tarlov is not listed as appearing on the Christmas special.

The Christmas special has become a regular part of the Fox News programming calendar, much like CNN’s annual telecast of New Year’s Eve festivities in Times Square is a bedrock element of its end-of-year schedule. CNN has recently tried to expand its hosting duo for that night, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, to other holidays,Steve Doocy and Carley Shimkus will also participate in the evening.

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Doocy, a longtime co-host of “Fox & Friends,” will serve as “Christmas correspondent” for the evening, while Shimkus, a co-host of the early-morning “Fox & Friends First,” will lead social content. Both will offer viewers inside looks at Fox News Media studios along with exclusive interviews with special guests. Lauren Green,’s chief religion correspondent, will introduce Reverend Franklin Graham and actor Jonathan Roumie as they offer a blessing to the audience.

Fox News Media has partnered with Armed Services YMCA, an organization dedicated to assisting junior enlisted service members and their families as they navigate deployments, relocations, and the everyday sacrifices of military life. FOX News Media employees helped pack stockings filled with gifts for deployed service members and wrote personalized welcome-home cards for troops returning for the holidays.

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