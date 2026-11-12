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First Lady Melania Trump thanks military families during Fort Rucker visit

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First Lady Melania Trump thanks military families during Fort Rucker visit
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Trump recognized the responsibilities military families carry while their loved ones are deployed.

FORT RUCKER, Ala. - First Lady Melania Trump visited Fort Rucker, the Home of U.S. Army Aviation, where she thanked service members and their families for the sacrifices they make.

Speaking to invited guests on Thursday, Trump recognized the responsibilities military families carry while their loved ones are deployed.

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“While your loved ones are deployed, it’s up to you to keep your families strong, keep your children safe, and keep your homes full of love,” she said. Trump also asked Americans to remember service members and families separated during the holiday.

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“Take a moment to think of America’s service people and families with an open seat at their Thanksgiving table,” she said. The First Lady spoke about the military’s role in defending the Constitution and protecting freedoms, including the rights to speak freely, assemble peacefully and worship according to individual beliefs. Trump also visited Ellis D. Parker Elementary School, where she met with kindergarten and first grade students.

She recognized educators who incorporate technology into their teaching, a focus of her Fostering the Future initiative. Second Lady Usha Vance accompanied Trump on the visit and also spoke to guest. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

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