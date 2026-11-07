First Lady Melania Trump and Louisiana State University secured $5 million for scholarships for LSU students who came through the foster care system.

First lady Melania Trump attends a meeting with Russian and Ukrainian representatives in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in Washington.

First Lady Melania Trump and Louisiana State University secured $5 million for scholarships for LSU students who came through the foster care system, the First lady Melania Trump speaks during a meeting with Russian and Ukrainian representatives in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in Washington. The first lady was expected to announce the partnership during a visit to LSU on Saturday afternoon, where the initiative was also set to be promoted across campus and at Tiger Stadium beforein 2021 to expand educational and career opportunities for young people who have been in foster care.

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LSU is among more than 20 colleges and universities participating in the program, according to the White House. The initiative comes as young people leaving foster care often face barriers to housing, transportation and other resources that can affect their education and financial independence. In April, Trump urged Congress to expand support for people in foster care, calling new legislation "a moral imperative.

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" The LSU endowment adds to the first lady’s broader effort to connect foster youth with higher education, employment and other support services. A man who was originally sentenced to more than 60 years in prison for a deadly shooting in Tacoma in 2006 had that sentence reduced to 20 years Friday.

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