First Lab-Grown Brain Develops 'Intelligence', Able to Play Video Games

The 'biological computer' is the brainchild of Cortical Labs, an Australian start-up, offering a new perspective on understanding brain cells' behavior through modern technology.

Scientists have developed a lab-grown brain that can play video game s. In a groundbreaking experiment by Australian start-up Cortical Labs, brain cells, grown in a dish and maintained by a life-support system, have managed to learn how to master the 1990s classic Doom and the arcade game Pong, albeit with a lack of proficiency.

The aim of this endeavor is to offer a novel approach to observe how brain cells work and unravel the mysteries of conditions such as autism, ADHD, and depression. This machine, known as the CL1, is the world's first commercially available 'biological computer', priced at £26,000. It can also be rented by scientists worldwide who can access this futuristic technology through the internet





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