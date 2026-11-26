New images reveal the huge crater left on Dimorphos after NASA deliberately smashed a spacecraft into the asteroid.

The first detailed images showing the aftermath of a NASA spacecraft deliberately smashing into an asteroid have revealed a huge crater, a dramatically altered surface, and hundreds of boulders flying around the asteroid system.

What Did NASA’s DART Mission Do? NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, intentionally crashed into the small asteroid Dimorphos on September 26, 2022, in the world’s first test of technology designed to deflect an asteroid.

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To make it clear, neither Dimorphos nor the larger asteroid it orbits, Didymos, pose a threat to Earth; NASA’s mission was to establish whether deliberately hitting an asteroid with a spacecraft could change its path, a technique that might be used one day if scientists do discover a dangerous asteroid heading toward Earth. The idea is that a relatively small change to an asteroid's speed, made far enough in advance, could eventually cause it to miss the planet.