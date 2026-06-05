First images of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor’s alleged killer in handcuffs after brutal stabbing murder

New footage shows Gledhill — sporting long, scraggly dark hair and dressed in a long-sleeve shirt and pants — standing nearly motionless after being taken into custody.

shows Gledhill — sporting long, scraggly dark hair and dressed in a long-sleeve shirt and pants — standing nearly motionless after being taken into custody.

A neighbor described Gledhill to The California Post as paranoid during an earlier interaction with a family member — saying they believed he had a history of mental health issues.

“I’m just trying to make it through one day at a time, a minute at a time,” 76-year-old Wendy said. New video shows James Handy’s alleged murderer being taken into police custody after the “Top Gun: Maverick” actor was stabbed to death.

“I loved James and my son. I still can’t believe it…. I can’t believe my son did it. I’m just trying to …,” she added before stepping inside.

Wendy also admitted Michael was prescribed medications for his paranoia but had stopped taking them about a week before Handy was fatally stabbed. Handy was found unconscious and bleeding from multiple stab wounds to the chest when officers arrived to the scene. Handy’s career spanned back to the ’70’s, and had close to 150 acting credits on IMDb — including roles in “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jumangi.

” He also made appearances in TV shows including “The West Wing,” “9-1-1,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “CSI: NY,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Castle,” “Criminal Minds,” “Cold Case,” “Without a Trace,” “ER,” “The X-Files” and “Mulaney. ”New video shows James Handy's alleged murderer being taken into police custody after the"Top Gun: Maverick" actor was stabbed to death.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US News California Celebrity Deaths Crime Los Angeles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor James Handy murdered by girlfriend’s son as chilling 911 call revealedJames Handy, an actor with appearances in “Jumanji,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Taps” was brutally murdered by his girlfriend’s son, police said.

Read more »

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Actor James Handy Killed by Girlfriend’s SonJames Handy, a longtime actor who appeared as the bartender in 'Top Gun: Maverick' and had guest roles on dozen of TV shows, was killed Wednesday.

Read more »

‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Jumanji’ Actor James Handy Fatally Stabbed by Girlfriend’s Son'Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there appears to be no danger to the public at this time,' the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

Read more »

James Handy Killed: 'Top Gun: Maverick' Actor Stabbed To Death, Say PoliceJames Handy, the actor who appeared in 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022), 'Jumanji' (1995) and 'Arachnophobia' (1990), has died. He was 81.

Read more »